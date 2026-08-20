The Leftover Food Etiquette Rule You Should Never Break At Parties

Food etiquette can be a confusing and personal thing depending on your own family's habits, but when it comes to leftovers and dinner parties, it's not really up to you anymore. Of course, as a dinner party host, it's your house, your rules — but that applies the other way around too. Whether you are going to a dinner party where food is provided or a potluck, you should be listening to the hosts' needs, considerate about things like oven space, and offering to do as much, or as little, as they need. When it comes to leftovers, Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an etiquette expert from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport and author of the book "Going Public," tells us you should always defer to the host before taking any food home yourself.

"Etiquette is about consideration for others, and taking leftovers without the host's invitation can unintentionally overlook the host's role as the person managing the event," she explains. The best course of action is to simply let the host determine what happens to the leftovers rather than making any assumptions. "Waiting for the host's guidance demonstrates respect and graciousness," she notes, adding that this applies to a potluck as much as anything since each dish is essentially a gift for the group. "Once a dish is brought to an event, it is considered part of the shared experience." It should go without saying that even if your host tells you to take leftovers, you should also ask who made each dish before you grab some.