The Leftover Food Etiquette Rule You Should Never Break At Parties
Food etiquette can be a confusing and personal thing depending on your own family's habits, but when it comes to leftovers and dinner parties, it's not really up to you anymore. Of course, as a dinner party host, it's your house, your rules — but that applies the other way around too. Whether you are going to a dinner party where food is provided or a potluck, you should be listening to the hosts' needs, considerate about things like oven space, and offering to do as much, or as little, as they need. When it comes to leftovers, Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an etiquette expert from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport and author of the book "Going Public," tells us you should always defer to the host before taking any food home yourself.
"Etiquette is about consideration for others, and taking leftovers without the host's invitation can unintentionally overlook the host's role as the person managing the event," she explains. The best course of action is to simply let the host determine what happens to the leftovers rather than making any assumptions. "Waiting for the host's guidance demonstrates respect and graciousness," she notes, adding that this applies to a potluck as much as anything since each dish is essentially a gift for the group. "Once a dish is brought to an event, it is considered part of the shared experience." It should go without saying that even if your host tells you to take leftovers, you should also ask who made each dish before you grab some.
Don't assume you can take home dinner party leftovers unless the host tells you
When it comes to how to deal with leftovers of your own dish at a potluck, Tyson has some thoughts. "At a shared event it is acceptable to take your serving dish home," she reveals. "However, whether the leftover food goes with, it should be determined by the host." According to the expert, the best thing to do is ask something like, "Would you like me to leave the remaining food, or should I take it home with my dish?" Instead of worrying about leftover etiquette, Tyson recommends saving some at home beforehand. That way, if everyone loves your dish, you'll still have some left over.
Being modest with your requests, not even asking until the host has started distributing food or asking guests to take leftovers home, is also the best policy. Tyson suggests asking something like, "If there is extra after everyone has had an opportunity, would it be alright if I took a small portion?" Finally, she advises anyone going to a potluck dinner party to go a little above and beyond and bring their own serving utensils. Not only is this courteous to the host, but it also "ensures your dish will be served the way it was intended." Party etiquette isn't just about responding to your host's needs, but about anticipating them too.