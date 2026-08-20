Lay's Has A Wildly Divisive International Flavor That Some Customers Love (And Plenty Seem To Hate)

International flavors of potato chips like Lay's are one of the most interesting insights into the palates of other cultures and nations. Some are more straightforward, like masala-flavored Lay's in India. Then there are the hyper-specific ones you probably never imagined, like Thailand's mieng kham krob ros, which combines the shrimp, coconut, chile, and ginger flavors of a popular local snack. Some of these unique Lay's potato chip flavors from around the world really divide those who try them, especially the cucumber flavor from China.

Between international travel and Chinese markets that import them, the occasional shopper can get their hands on cucumber Lay's from time to time outside of China, and you might never see a wider range of hate versus love for a chip online. In a Reddit thread discussing the flavor, one user said, "I love cucumber, and these actually made me gag. I've never had a chip that I couldn't eat before," and another Redditor simply wrote, "Vile."

Others opined differently, with a Reddit user saying, "I love them. Well worth the $2.99 for a small bag every time [I go] to the local Asian store." And for what it's worth, Tasting Table's professional taste tester absolutely loved them, putting cucumber number one in our ranking of international Lay's potato chip flavors.