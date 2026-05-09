21 International Lays Potato Chip Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Few chips are as iconic on store shelves as Lay's. The time-tested recipe of crisp, crunchy, slightly greasy chips has made them a beloved member of snack time around the world. While I'm more than happy to snarf a bag of a Lay's Sour Cream & Onion, which is a reliable crowd favorite, I was intrigued by the possibility of other Lay's flavors. After all, the brand operates in many different countries, and most of them have a portfolio that includes unique flavors reflecting specific cultures or cuisines.

I managed to get my hands on 21 unique Lay's flavors to sample and rank them. I based my ranking on texture, flavor, and general impression. From the novel to the outlandish and everywhere in between, here's my ranking that includes flavors that are worth adding to your cart and those that should be avoided at all costs.