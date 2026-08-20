The Simple Potato Shortcut For Perfect Hash Browns In Minutes
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Hash browns are the perfect sidekick to any breakfast. Sure, you can swing by McDonald's at breakfast time to get one ready-made, but if you're in the mood to cook 'em from scratch, there's one particular step that could change the game: Cooking with dehydrated potatoes.Instead of shredding fresh potatoes, which can retain moisture and get soggy during the frying process, dehydrated potatoes are just that: dehydrated. Their lack of moisture helps them crisp up more quickly and evenly.
Dehydrated potatoes are a great tip for perfectly cooked, crispy hash browns. You can find them in the grocery aisle next to instant potatoes and gravy. One of the most popular brands is Hungry Jack Original Hashbrown Potatoes, but you can also use Idaho Spuds Premium Hashbrown Potatoes or a generic brand. Simply add hot water to the container, shake, and let them rehydrate for 12 minutes. Then pour into a colander, press out the remaining water, and cook until golden and crispy.
What hash brown fans say about this technique
Home chefs love the convenience and taste of instant hash brown potatoes. "Yes I love them. They take up less room than frozen, and store in the cupboards at room temp. After rehydrating, they cook up just as good as any frozen hash browns," one Redditor claimed. Another said, "These are great, I like to fry them in a skillet and get the bottom nicely browned, then put cheese, bacon bits, scallions, and sour cream in a strip down the middle, fold like an omelette, and serve."
Some people have also discovered creative ways to prepare dehydrated potatoes, too. For example, one Redditor claimed they work "great in a waffle iron." Speaking of waffles, it turns out that beloved U.S. chain Waffle House makes its hash browns with dehydrated potatoes. It's no wonder they always come out so delicate, crispy, and tasty.