The Simple Potato Shortcut For Perfect Hash Browns In Minutes

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Hash browns are the perfect sidekick to any breakfast. Sure, you can swing by McDonald's at breakfast time to get one ready-made, but if you're in the mood to cook 'em from scratch, there's one particular step that could change the game: Cooking with dehydrated potatoes.Instead of shredding fresh potatoes, which can retain moisture and get soggy during the frying process, dehydrated potatoes are just that: dehydrated. Their lack of moisture helps them crisp up more quickly and evenly.

Dehydrated potatoes are a great tip for perfectly cooked, crispy hash browns. You can find them in the grocery aisle next to instant potatoes and gravy. One of the most popular brands is Hungry Jack Original Hashbrown Potatoes, but you can also use Idaho Spuds Premium Hashbrown Potatoes or a generic brand. Simply add hot water to the container, shake, and let them rehydrate for 12 minutes. Then pour into a colander, press out the remaining water, and cook until golden and crispy.