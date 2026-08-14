The Best New LA Taco Spot In 2026, According To A Local Expert

Los Angeles is known for many things, from the entertainment industry to year-round sunshine to an obsession with donuts. But above all, LA is a taco town. From a $34 Australian wagyu taco in Sherman Oaks to a freshly-shaved al pastor taco from a food truck for under $3, it's hard to find a singular food item with as much diversity and creativity as the humble yet powerful taco. With thousands of tacos on offer within the city limits, it can be hard to be a newcomer in the highly saturated taquero market.

We spoke with Los Angeles-based James Beard Award-winning food writer Bill Esparza, who will be a presenter at the Taqueando After Dark @ Level 8 during August 27-28, 2026, about the best new taco spot in Los Angeles this year. Without question, Esparza turned us on to Tacos Royale, another participant in the Taqueando After Dark event. "We've had many carne asada vendors over the years from the state of Sonora," says Esparza, "but none of them have reflected the more elaborate traditions of the city of Hermosillo (Mexico's carne asada capital)."

The capital of the state of Sonora, the city is famous for its thin, lard-based flour tortillas, and Hermosillo-style carne asada is slow-grilled over mesquite charcoal. "Tacos Royale is a spitting image of a street cart, or asadero, complete with a salsa bar that consists of multiple salsa and toppings," Esparza adds. "They have an excellent flour tortilla and are cooking thick steaks over white hot mesquite. There's never been anything like it in Los Angeles."