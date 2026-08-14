The Best New LA Taco Spot In 2026, According To A Local Expert
Los Angeles is known for many things, from the entertainment industry to year-round sunshine to an obsession with donuts. But above all, LA is a taco town. From a $34 Australian wagyu taco in Sherman Oaks to a freshly-shaved al pastor taco from a food truck for under $3, it's hard to find a singular food item with as much diversity and creativity as the humble yet powerful taco. With thousands of tacos on offer within the city limits, it can be hard to be a newcomer in the highly saturated taquero market.
We spoke with Los Angeles-based James Beard Award-winning food writer Bill Esparza, who will be a presenter at the Taqueando After Dark @ Level 8 during August 27-28, 2026, about the best new taco spot in Los Angeles this year. Without question, Esparza turned us on to Tacos Royale, another participant in the Taqueando After Dark event. "We've had many carne asada vendors over the years from the state of Sonora," says Esparza, "but none of them have reflected the more elaborate traditions of the city of Hermosillo (Mexico's carne asada capital)."
The capital of the state of Sonora, the city is famous for its thin, lard-based flour tortillas, and Hermosillo-style carne asada is slow-grilled over mesquite charcoal. "Tacos Royale is a spitting image of a street cart, or asadero, complete with a salsa bar that consists of multiple salsa and toppings," Esparza adds. "They have an excellent flour tortilla and are cooking thick steaks over white hot mesquite. There's never been anything like it in Los Angeles."
From Hermosillo to the streets of Los Angeles
Staying true to the Hermosillo-style approach of honoring quality beef, Tacos Royale uses USDA Prime steak, a more expensive kind of beef with more marbling not commonly found at many run-of-the-mill taco stands. The end product is juicier and distinctly "beefy." Seasoned with merely Colima sea salt and cooked to order, the quality of Tacos Royale's carne asada is unmatched. "We are fortunate in Los Angeles to have more than a few taquerias that could hold their own in the style where they are from," Esparza says.
If you've never eaten tacos on paper plates over the hood of your car in a random parking lot, you'd be a fraud to call yourself a true Angeleno. But Tacos Royale has a bit more infrastructure for a leisurely and enjoyable experience. Open Thursday through Sunday evenings, Tacos Royale is nestled off Sunset Blvd. in a rustic setting that boasts some additional seating.
According to Esparza, the location adds to the ambience. "They are in a Silver Lake parking lot with a custom Santa Maria-style grill with stylish lettering. It suits that part of the city, yet would feel right at home on the streets of Hermosillo." Although it may not be as glamorous as some restaurants you'd find in Beverly Hills, that's part of the adventure. "There are steps behind the lot that lead down to the street level where there's a bar," he notes. "The whole setup is a dream."
Tacos Royale has a small menu that's big on quality
The chefs behind Tacos Royale are no random newcomers. "Chef Saúl Pérez García has cut his teeth in local restaurants and has roots in Hermosillo," Esparza reveals. "His cousin, chef Eloy Aluri, is a renowned chef and cultural researcher from the city of Hermosillo and has appeared on many television shows." Aluri, both a consultant and partner with García, has shown up on programs like Netflix's "Taco Chronicles," says Esparza, and their combined expertise "gives Tacos Royale an edge," praising the operation's "level of skill, experience, and professionalism."
When it comes to the offerings, Tacos Royale's menu is quite succinct. It includes only two types of tacos — an "Asada" option and what's called the "OG Taco" — as well as a burrito. Sides range from chips and guacamole and party beans (refried beans infused with chile colorado, topped with cheese and pickled jalapeños), and drinks include fresh jasmine tea and a unique coconut horchata that, per Esparza, "is good enough to be a dessert."
Esparza recommends that you dress the $7.49 Asasa taco with a multitude of toppings, like "[salsa] bandera, shredded cabbage, salsa tatemada, salsa roja, guacamole, and a sprinkling of ground chile Chiltepín." That last one is for those who like their tacos spicy. Although the Asada taco gets the most attention for its perfectly cooked Prime steak, Esparza has another favorite: "The OG Taco with party beans (frijoles de fiesta) and veneno (beef crackling) in a flour tortilla is rapturous."