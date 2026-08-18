Key Lime Pie Dump Cake Starts With Boxed Mix And Ends Up Tasting Like Vacation

Citrus lovers who can't get enough of sweet and tart key lime pie have come up with many ways to enjoy the same flavors in different desserts. If you can never take a side in the cake versus pie debate, key lime cake is the perfect choice for you, and the easiest version might be key lime pie dump cake. This dish is based on boxed cake mix, bakes in under an hour, and tastes like a vacation to Florida, home of key lime pies.

This recipe from Instagram creator meghanlynncontent may sound odd if you're not familiar with dump cakes, but it's too easy not to try. Dump cakes get their unappealing name from their simple preparation method: All the ingredients are dumped into one dish and baked. This version starts by mixing key lime juice, zest, sour cream, and a pinch of salt with sweetened condensed milk, then pouring it into a greased baking dish. In another bowl, combine melted butter with a box of French vanilla cake mix to create an easy crumb topping. This is dumped over the key lime mixture before baking for just 45 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

The cake has to rest for at least 20 minutes so it sets properly. After that, put a generous scoop on a plate, add optional garnishes, and enjoy. Easier than a classic pie or three-layer key lime cake, yet full of the same tangy, zesty, creamy, and crumbly flavors and textures, this is an ideal last-minute dessert for a summer picnic or dinner party.