Key Lime Pie Dump Cake Starts With Boxed Mix And Ends Up Tasting Like Vacation
Citrus lovers who can't get enough of sweet and tart key lime pie have come up with many ways to enjoy the same flavors in different desserts. If you can never take a side in the cake versus pie debate, key lime cake is the perfect choice for you, and the easiest version might be key lime pie dump cake. This dish is based on boxed cake mix, bakes in under an hour, and tastes like a vacation to Florida, home of key lime pies.
This recipe from Instagram creator meghanlynncontent may sound odd if you're not familiar with dump cakes, but it's too easy not to try. Dump cakes get their unappealing name from their simple preparation method: All the ingredients are dumped into one dish and baked. This version starts by mixing key lime juice, zest, sour cream, and a pinch of salt with sweetened condensed milk, then pouring it into a greased baking dish. In another bowl, combine melted butter with a box of French vanilla cake mix to create an easy crumb topping. This is dumped over the key lime mixture before baking for just 45 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
The cake has to rest for at least 20 minutes so it sets properly. After that, put a generous scoop on a plate, add optional garnishes, and enjoy. Easier than a classic pie or three-layer key lime cake, yet full of the same tangy, zesty, creamy, and crumbly flavors and textures, this is an ideal last-minute dessert for a summer picnic or dinner party.
How to customize and improve upon an easy key lime pie dump cake
You can improve and customize this key lime dump cake while keeping the recipe super easy. Instead of French vanilla, a plain vanilla or yellow mix from your favorite cake mix brand will work, but why not use products that add more flavor? Pillsbury makes a Key Lime Cake Mix that would really spruce up this recipe. A lemon-flavored mix would also increase the citrusy goodness, while a coconut mix could create an interesting variation with double the tropical vibes.
As for toppings and mix-ins, cinnamon is a subtle addition that makes for the best key lime pie, as it adds a warm complexity to the crust. Try adding a dash to the cake mix and butter crumble mixture. Chopped nuts like macadamias or walnuts would also add a delicious, aromatic crunch when mixed into the crumb topping or sprinkled on the cake after baking. Or pay tribute to the graham cracker crust in key lime pie and add crushed graham crackers on top.
If you're willing to put in more effort, whip up a meringue topping for your dump cake, which brings it even closer to key lime pie. For the most intense lime flavor, you can even make a key lime curd, swirl it into the condensed milk mixture, and dollop it onto each serving of cake. Whipped cream, shredded coconut, or key lime ice cream would also be stellar toppings to fancy up this simple dessert.