The hamburger you know and love has a distant cousin in Japanese cuisine, and it's called the hambāgu. Commonly referred to as Japanese hamburger steak, the beef patty isn't squished between two brioche buns, but served on a plate surrounded by veggies instead. Despite this stark difference, this dish is much easier to make than you'd think, requiring just a few extra ingredients, and perhaps a change of presentation.

What makes hambāgu so unique is its fusion origin, tracing back to 19th century Japan. The dish bore influences from the German dish frikadellen (otherwise known as German hamburgers), gradually becoming popular as it was served in Japanese culinary schools, yoshoku (Japanese-style Western restaurants), and eventually, home-cooked meals. The hambāgu patty is a blend of ground beef and pork, which you can adapt to your burger recipe with an equal-parts amount. It's mixed with eggs, onions, milk, seasonings, and panko breadcrumbs. If your regular burger already includes breadcrumbs, just swap it out for panko following a 1-to-1 ratio. No hambāgu dish is complete without a sauce (or glaze), so the final component to add will be a simmered blend of soy sauce, ketchup, and butter. If desired, you can also top it off with grated daikon radish and green onions.

On your plate, the meat, already so juicy and rich, becomes even more flavorful when coated with the sauce's umami intensity. The sweet and tangy notes bring an additional depth to the savoriness grounding the whole dish, resulting in a complex taste profile that does indeed reminisce of a steak (or perhaps a Salisbury steak). Texture-wise, the patty is softer than its American and European counterparts.