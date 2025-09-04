For Ultra-Creamy Potato Salad Without Extra Mayo, Try This Japanese Technique

What do you think of first when you hear "Japanese food?" Is it ramen? Sushi? Miso soup? While these are all Japanese classics, there are a few other national favorites that might come as a surprise. How about a tamago sando, Japan's take on an egg salad sandwich, most famously sold at 7-11, or the bento-box filler, Japanese potato salad? It might be a staple of potlucks and cookouts in the U.S., but apparently, potato salad knows no borders.

Japan's version of potato salad is packed with vegetables, such as radishes and cucumber, boiled eggs, and sometimes cured pollock roe, while the dressing is made of vinegar mixed with mayo. But perhaps the most important aspect of this dish is the way it is prepared.

In Japan, cooks mash some of their potatoes into the mayo that holds everything together. This increases mayo coverage without making the dish too heavy. Additionally, the potatoes in Japanese potato salad are often very roughly broken up rather than chopped, making the salad texturally interesting and allowing you to combine your mayonnaise with the softest parts of your boiled potatoes in one bowl. Of course, you can use this trick with neatly chopped potatoes, too, as long as you keep a few aside to mash into your mayo.