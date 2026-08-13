Arby's Steak Nuggets Are Back, With A New Form And New Sauce

Arby's is well known for its roast beef sandwiches and its memorable slogan, "We have the meats!" But among the chain's variety of sliders, sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and other meat options, one recently discontinued menu item is already poised to make a triumphant return. First introduced in October 2025, Arby's Steak Nuggets are returning for a limited time.

According to Arby's (via People), Steak Nuggets will be available beginning August 24, though it isn't clear exactly how long they will remain on menus. Every order of the nuggets comes with Arby's brand-new dipping sauce, Horsey Ranch. The new offering combines two beloved Arby's sauces, Horsey Sauce and Ranch Dip, for a perfect complement to its revamped Steak Nuggets.

The pieces of steak boast a bold seasoning of garlic and pepper that creates a fast food approximation of a cross between burnt ends and flavorful steak bites. Arby's will offer the Steak Nuggets in packs of five or nine pieces, as well as a 20-piece party pack accompanied by two large sides of fries.