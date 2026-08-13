Arby's Steak Nuggets Are Back, With A New Form And New Sauce
Arby's is well known for its roast beef sandwiches and its memorable slogan, "We have the meats!" But among the chain's variety of sliders, sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and other meat options, one recently discontinued menu item is already poised to make a triumphant return. First introduced in October 2025, Arby's Steak Nuggets are returning for a limited time.
According to Arby's (via People), Steak Nuggets will be available beginning August 24, though it isn't clear exactly how long they will remain on menus. Every order of the nuggets comes with Arby's brand-new dipping sauce, Horsey Ranch. The new offering combines two beloved Arby's sauces, Horsey Sauce and Ranch Dip, for a perfect complement to its revamped Steak Nuggets.
The pieces of steak boast a bold seasoning of garlic and pepper that creates a fast food approximation of a cross between burnt ends and flavorful steak bites. Arby's will offer the Steak Nuggets in packs of five or nine pieces, as well as a 20-piece party pack accompanied by two large sides of fries.
Arby's Steak Nuggets will also be featured in two new bowls
All of the satisfying steak plus a new dipping sauce is enough to knock the socks off of many Arby's devotees, but the famed fast food chain didn't stop there. In addition to Arby's Steak Nuggets making a comeback, these delicious bites of beef are also featured in two new bountiful bowls. The first is a Steak Nuggets Potato Bowl and the second a Steak 'N Mac Bowl, both of which sound like fairly hearty offerings.
The Steak Nuggets Potato Bowl features Arby's Steak Nuggets atop a bed of crisp potatoes and melted cheese. While Arby's has a few potato-based offerings, like its underrated and under $5 side dish of potato cakes, this new bowl is a fun riff on a traditional steak-and-potatoes-style meal. The second bowl pairs luscious mac and cheese with a topping of Arby's Steak Nuggets and crispy onions, giving the comfort food staple a steak-inspired twist.
The news of the return of Steak Nuggets has already been met with mixed reactions from Arby's customers online. One Facebook user shares, "Honestly I want the steak nuggets to be a permanent fixture, they're amazing." Meanwhile, another user described the nuggets as "One of the only disappointing meats Arby's has ever had." Still, the mixed reception hasn't deterred all customers, with one stating that despite some of the negative reviews, they "still want to try them." No matter which camp customers fall into, they'll have another opportunity to try the Steak Nuggets for themselves when they return on August 24.