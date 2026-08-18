5 Lettuce Brands Shoppers Recommend That Aren't Taylor Farms
While food safety experts believe that America's massive Cyclospora scandal may be winding down, consumers continue to shy away from the source of the parasitic outbreak: leafy greens. No brand is getting a wider berth than Taylor Farms, the controversial lettuce brand first tied to the cyclosporiasis outbreak. If you're worried about buying grocery store brand lettuces from Taylor Farms, you should know about the following five lettuce brands that have no association with the company and come widely recommended by cautious shoppers.
As of August 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration maintains that all Taylor Farms lettuce linked to the cyclosporiasis outbreak has been recalled, and affected products are no longer on the American market. However, many shoppers are still opting for alternative brands that use sanitary growing practices. The following lettuce producers rank among U.S. consumers' top picks for safer salads. In addition to customer testimonies, we investigated the facts on each company's ownership and production practices, ensuring that they're not Taylor Farms in disguise and have solid reputations for safety and quality.
While we can't make a blanket guarantee about the safety of every last bag of lettuce, consider seeking these brands out if you sorely miss cooking with leafy greens. And no matter what you buy, get familiar with myths about cyclosporiasis and keep an eye out for updates on outbreaks to protect yourself to the fullest.
Organicgirl
If you prefer to buy organic greens, Organicgirl is a well-reviewed, widely-available brand that many shoppers are turning to amid Cyclospora concerns. As of 2026, Organicgirl is owned by TheogCompanies, a salad and vegetable brand family that is not connected with Taylor Farms. In a statement posted to Instagram in August 2026, Organicgirl emphasized that it is not affiliated with TF and has not been investigated in connection with Cyclospora outbreaks.
Concerned consumers from across the web have recommended Organicgirl to fellow shoppers who miss lettuce and other greens. "My family has had zero problems with Organicgirl packaged produce," one Reddit user attested. The brand's products also get high ratings for quality, with shoppers praising the veggies' fresh texture and flavor. Many customers mention that Organicgirl greens stay crisp and vibrant in the fridge for a good while without wilting or turning slimy.
Despite all of this, you can still find social media posts and comments claiming that Taylor Farms owns Organicgirl or that Organicgirl sells products produced by Taylor Farms. This misconception may come down to the companies' histories, as Organicgirl founder Steve Taylor was the brother of Bruce Taylor, founder of Taylor Farms' parent company Taylor Fresh Foods. Both brands are also based in Salinas, California. However, the two brands are not related from a business perspective.
Gotham Greens
Gotham Greens is emerging as a highly trusted lettuce brand among consumers seeking alternatives to Taylor Farms. The company is currently run by CEO Craig Stevenson and operates a national network of hydroponic greenhouses to grow its produce, spanning states including New York, Maryland, Georgia, Illinois, Texas, and California.
Gotham Greens' website explains that its products have not been affected by recent Cyclospora outbreaks and never come into contact with produce from other farms. The company's growing practices may also make its greens a lower-risk choice. Lettuce that is grown hydroponically (i.e. in a water-based solution) is less likely to get contaminated with Cyclospora, which spreads via infected soil or water or through human handling. Hydroponic growing environments are soil-free, use treated water, and are usually enclosed, limiting the potential of contamination from foreign sources. Gotham Greens uses purified water and minimal handling to grow and pack its products.
Scores of American shoppers recommend Gotham as their go-to greens brand, saying the company's safety and quality standards are a grade above the competition. Some say it's the only lettuce brand they trust nowadays, especially due to the hydroponic growth aspect. One Redditor was highly impressed by the brand's Crispy Green Leaf lettuce, writing, "Due to recent events I've been very selective with my produce and I was absolutely shocked by the crispiness and flavor of this stuff." Another user wrote, "Their gourmet mix is my go-to for salads and handy for sandwiches and burgers ... exceptional quality."
Little Leaf Farms
Salad lovers across America are choosing Little Leaf Farms, owned by founder and CEO Paul Sellew, as a lower-risk lettuce brand. LLF's website states that its products have not been affected by 2026's Cyclospora outbreaks, and the company has actually never had any publicized issues regarding harmful foodborne pathogens in its products.
The Massachusetts-based brand further explains that its greens are grown in controlled, protected greenhouses using treated rainwater and minimal human handling, and it mandates personal hygiene practices among employees to minimize contamination risks. CBS News also reports that LLF uses sensors to check greens for contaminants before they're shipped out. It's unclear if these sensors can detect Cyclospora specifically, but it is nice to know that the company takes such precautions.
Alongside Gotham Greens, many shoppers recommend Little Leaf Farms as one of the most reliable lettuce companies to buy from nowadays. Not only do its growing practices instill trust in customers, but the greens themselves are apparently top-notch in quality. "Little Leaf is the best," one Reddit user said. "The lettuce is so crispy and good; I bought it before the issues and will continue to use it without concern." Another user added, "I hardly ever find bad lettuce in the packaging that I have to waste and it stays crisp [for] a long time."
Revol Greens
Revol Greens is a smaller produce company with one greenhouse in Minnesota and another in Texas. As of 2026, it is managed by the private investment firm Equilibrium Capital and is not connected to Taylor Farms. Revol is especially popular among Minnesota residents and is sold at stores like Costco within the state.
On its website, Revol states that its greens are unlikely to come into contact with Cyclospora, as they're grown inside controlled greenhouses using treated water — practices that sound similar to other popular brands like Gotham Greens and Little Leaf Farms. Another page on Revol's website states that its greens do not co-mingle with produce from other sources.
Revol Greens has many dedicated fans who name it as their most (or only) trusted lettuce brand, especially following cyclosporiasis outbreaks. Sadly, this surge of support hasn't been enough to prop the brand off the ground. Like many lettuce companies, Revol is seeing a drastic dive in profits due to the cyclosporiasis scare. Multiple outlets report that the brand could shutter by October 2026 if it doesn't find a new buyer to revitalize its operations. One shopper on Reddit is already mourning "The one lettuce we know will be safe to eat," while another user wrote, "That sucks. I love their romaine and spring mix. The lettuce seems to last so long in the fridge." Hopefully, word will spread about Revol's level of quality and customer satisfaction, and devotees won't lose their trusted source for lettuce.
Fresh n' Crisp Farms
Fresh n' Crisp Farms is yet another lettuce brand that is transparent about its safety practices to minimize the risk of Cyclospora contamination. The Ohio-based company is owned by its president Anthony Umina and prides itself on using no pesticides, preservatives, genetic modification, or chlorine baths to grow and process its greens.
At the time of this writing, Fresh n' Crisp Farms' website states that the water used in its protected, hydroponic greenhouses is filtered through reverse osmosis, which "would effectively filter out Cyclospora from our water due to the parasite's size." In a comment on its Facebook page, the brand clarified, "We have no connection to Taylor Farms."
In addition to its sanitary growing practices, greens from Fresh n' Crisp Farms seem to live up to the brand's name, earning plenty of loyal customers. "This is the only lettuce we eat," one shopper wrote on Facebook. "Love it and it is safe." Another commenter agreed, writing, "This is the only lettuce we ever use. So fresh and crisp." Many social media users have asked about where to buy Fresh n' Crisp products, as it's a smaller regional brand. Its greens can be found at stores including Acme, Buehler's, Food City, and Giant Eagle, mainly in Ohio and Tennessee with a smaller number of locations in surrounding states.