While food safety experts believe that America's massive Cyclospora scandal may be winding down, consumers continue to shy away from the source of the parasitic outbreak: leafy greens. No brand is getting a wider berth than ​​Taylor Farms, the controversial lettuce brand first tied to the cyclosporiasis outbreak. If you're worried about buying grocery store brand lettuces from Taylor Farms, you should know about the following five lettuce brands that have no association with the company and come widely recommended by cautious shoppers.

As of August 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration maintains that all Taylor Farms lettuce linked to the cyclosporiasis outbreak has been recalled, and affected products are no longer on the American market. However, many shoppers are still opting for alternative brands that use sanitary growing practices. The following lettuce producers rank among U.S. consumers' top picks for safer salads. In addition to customer testimonies, we investigated the facts on each company's ownership and production practices, ensuring that they're not Taylor Farms in disguise and have solid reputations for safety and quality.

While we can't make a blanket guarantee about the safety of every last bag of lettuce, consider seeking these brands out if you sorely miss cooking with leafy greens. And no matter what you buy, get familiar with myths about cyclosporiasis and keep an eye out for updates on outbreaks to protect yourself to the fullest.