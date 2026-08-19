Sorry, Jersey Mike's — This Chain Still Sells More Sandwiches

Every decade has its chain restaurant success stories, and it certainly feels like the 2020s belong to Jersey Mike's. In 2025, the sandwich chain topped 3,200 locations in the U.S., a stunning rise from around 1,000 in 2015, and 2,000 in 2021. It's been one of the fastest-growing chains in the country, averaging a 20% annual increase in sales over the last 20 years, and topping $4 billion in total sales in 2025. That's a lot of sandwiches, but that meteoric rise hasn't been enough to topple the number one sandwich chain in America: Subway. At least not yet.

The simple fact is that as huge as Jersey Mike's recent expansion has been, Subway's growth in the '90s and 2000s was unbelievably massive, and it still has far more locations. According to QSR, the sandwich behemoth ended 2025 with more than 18,000 locations in the U.S., and sales of just over $9 billion. In fact, Jersey Mike's isn't even in the top three in sandwich sales yet. Arby's narrowly leads it in third, although with Jersey Mike's hot-selling subs, it should take that spot any day now. And number two is still Panera, which had $5.9 billion in sales in 2025.

But look under the hood, and Subway's sales lead looks far less impressive. Despite having almost six times as many locations, its sales are only a bit more than double Jersey Mike's. That's because the average Jersey Mike's location does $1.36 million in yearly sales, compared to only around $500,000 at Subway. So while Subway can rely on store count to call itself number one, head-to-head, a single Jersey Mike's dominates a Subway.