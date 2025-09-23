The Company That Owns Jersey Mike's Also Bought This Popular Drink Chain

You may not realize it, but many of your favorite food and restaurant chains are owned by massive investment firms. Take Jersey Mike's, for example. What started as a small New Jersey sub shop in 1956 is now backed by Blackstone, one of the largest private equity firms in the world. And subs aren't the only thing on Blackstone's plate. In 2024, it also picked up Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Opened in 1993 on Florida's panhandle, this fast-casual restaurant franchise serves up delicious smoothies, wraps, flatbreads, acai bowls, and more. Customers rave about their icy, thick, and refreshing blends. This includes favorites like the fruity Bahama Mama with coconut and white chocolate and the tangy and tropical Blimey Limey.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is also known for its fresh and healthy grab-and-go meals that cover breakfast and lunch. Fan favorites include the Chicken Pesto Flatbread, the Chipotle Chicken Club, and the PB Banana Crunch Flatbread. That buzz has fueled explosive growth, with more than 1,500 locations in the U.S. and more on the way through its partnership with Blackstone.