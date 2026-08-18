A Norwegian-Style Grilled Cheese Starts With One Deli Item You Should No Longer Overlook

It's hard to make a bad grilled cheese. At its simplest, it comprises bread, cheese, a lick of butter, and heat — simple as that. The simplicity also means that there are innumerable ways to riff on this perfect parcel of melty goodness. One way to level up the classic is to run at it like Erling Haaland: Norwegianly. Scandinavians are no strangers to putting cheese on bread, so using one of Norway's favorite fromages is a no-brainer way to put a Nordic spin on the sandwich. Jarlsberg is an easy-eating, smooth, nutty, and semi-hard Swiss-style cheese. Imagine this cheese as a mashup of Emmental and Gouda, because it literally is. Jarlsberg was created by combining both cheesemaking techniques to form a new one, called goutaler.

Melted Jarlsberg might not give wingspan stretches like mozzarella, but it's a fantastic melting cheese and still gives a nice pull. As Jarlsberg melts, it becomes slightly chewy and sweeter-tasting. It's not nose-curlingly pungent like Danish Esrom, but rather mild and buttery, yet complex. This adds depth of flavor to a grilled cheese and is an easy level-up to execute. Just slice the Jarlsberg thinly and use as much as you would any other cheese — a couple of ounces should be enough, but that's really down to personal preference. Use salted butter if you want to keep it traditional, and grill it low and slow to crust up the bread while giving the cheese time to melt.