Culver's Vs Popeyes: Which Chain Has The Best Chicken Sandwich?

Popeyes, founded in Louisiana, and Wisconsin-based Culver's both have chicken sandwiches on their menus. On the one hand, Popeyes has gained a reputation for making this item particularly well. It is from the South and serves fried chicken, so the chain must know what it's doing. Culver's, on the other, has cultivated recognition for offering some of the highest quality fast food in general, and its chicken sandwich is no exception.

With that in mind, I was curious to see which chain made the better chicken sandwich. So, I set up a taste test. It was important to do so because chicken sammies are more than just filling; eating them is an opportunity to appease my taste buds. Biting into one with hot, juicy, tender chicken on the inside and crusty, crunchy breading on the outside is deeply fulfilling — not to mention how the tangy, crisp pickles somehow always manage to surprise and delight me. Perfection happens when that is all surrounded by a pillowy, springy, butter-toasted bun. Meanwhile, consuming rubbery chicken covered in soggy, greasy breading on a mayo-soaked bun may keep my body running, but only that. It won't feed my soul. If I'm spending money on a chicken sandwich, I want one that will do both.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.