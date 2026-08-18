The Take 'N' Bake Pizza Chain With High-Quality Mozzarella And Butcher-Style Meats

The Papa Murphy's brand has been around since 1995 and has hundreds of locations, though it did have to close nearly 200 of them last year, along with other restaurant chains that suddenly shut down business or branches. As for those fresh ingredients prepared daily, customers say they can taste a visible difference, such as this Redditor who states, "Papa Murphy's is quite unique imo in terms of their texture and flavor," and continued that the pies "have great quality for the price." Other customers are fixated on the quality of the cheese, like this Reddit user who said, "Papa Murphy's has the best cheese pull I've ever had," or another Redditor who remembers "the cheese being extra gooey (in the best way)."

While many have fond memories of Papa Murphy's, such as this former employee on Reddit who called it "genuinely good pizza," others aren't a fan of the style, even with the brand's fresh ingredients. "I have noticed Papa Murphy's dough is not as good, has a texture like it was previously frozen then microwaved [and is] quite chewy," said one Redditor, despite the store claiming it's made from scratch. Others wonder if Papa Murphy's changed its dough recipe in the last few years, like this Reddit user who noted that the crust of their pie was "lopsided, tough, thin to the point of splitting apart in some sections, nicely rounded in others," though we already know that the position of your oven rack matters for pizza quality in the end.