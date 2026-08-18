The Take 'N' Bake Pizza Chain With High-Quality Mozzarella And Butcher-Style Meats
Papa Murphy's is no ordinary pizza chain. You can't just wander in, order a small pepperoni pie on your lunch break, and expect to finish it in your car before going back into the office. This pizza chain specializes in the literal take 'n' bake practice, which means you customize the pie the way you want, the employees put it together in front of you, and then you take the unbaked pizza home to cook in your own oven on your own time. While the idea itself may be foreign for some, Papa Murphy's is a big hit with customers not only for that very feature, but because of its high-quality mozzarella and butcher-style meats.
Papa Murphy's distinguishes itself by utilizing "hand-sliced vegetables," as well as perfectly melty mozzarella cheese that is "freshly grated in-store," according to the website. Papa Murphy's also uses "butcher-quality meats with no fillers," so every slice of pepperoni, Canadian bacon, chicken, salami, sausage, and more is carefully chosen to provide the freshest pizza experience possible. This pizza megalopolis has a priority for prepping everything fresh every day, and picking high-quality ingredients, which includes everything from its made-in-house pizza dough to its selection of specialty cheese, sauces, and toppings.
What customers think about Papa Murphy's fresh ingredients
The Papa Murphy's brand has been around since 1995 and has hundreds of locations, though it did have to close nearly 200 of them last year, along with other restaurant chains that suddenly shut down business or branches. As for those fresh ingredients prepared daily, customers say they can taste a visible difference, such as this Redditor who states, "Papa Murphy's is quite unique imo in terms of their texture and flavor," and continued that the pies "have great quality for the price." Other customers are fixated on the quality of the cheese, like this Reddit user who said, "Papa Murphy's has the best cheese pull I've ever had," or another Redditor who remembers "the cheese being extra gooey (in the best way)."
While many have fond memories of Papa Murphy's, such as this former employee on Reddit who called it "genuinely good pizza," others aren't a fan of the style, even with the brand's fresh ingredients. "I have noticed Papa Murphy's dough is not as good, has a texture like it was previously frozen then microwaved [and is] quite chewy," said one Redditor, despite the store claiming it's made from scratch. Others wonder if Papa Murphy's changed its dough recipe in the last few years, like this Reddit user who noted that the crust of their pie was "lopsided, tough, thin to the point of splitting apart in some sections, nicely rounded in others," though we already know that the position of your oven rack matters for pizza quality in the end.