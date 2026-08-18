Rusty Coffee Maker Hot Plate? Here's How To Fix It Quickly

We live in an age where it's easier to throw something old out in the trash and buy something new to replace it. Sometimes, though, all it takes is a little elbow grease and that once "ruined" kitchen appliance is back to looking like you just took it out of the box. Not every conundrum is as easy as washing it with soap and hot water, though, especially if you're dealing with a problem like rust on a coffee maker hot plate. That's why there are clever people on the internet who have solutions for everything.

The quickest way to fix a rusty hot plate is to grab sandpaper and a can of heat-resistant spray paint. Start by removing the cooled-down hot plate, if you're able to, and using a block of sandpaper, a steel wool pad, or any other rough scrubber to work away those layers of burnt coffee grounds and rust. It may take some time, but you should see the corrosion disappear with every scrub. Then, clean the debris away with soap and water, dry the hot plate with a clean paper towel, and wipe with alcohol. If you're unable to remove the hot plate, use painter's tape to cover the bottom half of the machine, leaving the hot plate visible, so you can spray it with two to three coats of a high-heat-resistant spray paint. This final step should help prevent future rust buildup.