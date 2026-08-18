Rusty Coffee Maker Hot Plate? Here's How To Fix It Quickly
We live in an age where it's easier to throw something old out in the trash and buy something new to replace it. Sometimes, though, all it takes is a little elbow grease and that once "ruined" kitchen appliance is back to looking like you just took it out of the box. Not every conundrum is as easy as washing it with soap and hot water, though, especially if you're dealing with a problem like rust on a coffee maker hot plate. That's why there are clever people on the internet who have solutions for everything.
The quickest way to fix a rusty hot plate is to grab sandpaper and a can of heat-resistant spray paint. Start by removing the cooled-down hot plate, if you're able to, and using a block of sandpaper, a steel wool pad, or any other rough scrubber to work away those layers of burnt coffee grounds and rust. It may take some time, but you should see the corrosion disappear with every scrub. Then, clean the debris away with soap and water, dry the hot plate with a clean paper towel, and wipe with alcohol. If you're unable to remove the hot plate, use painter's tape to cover the bottom half of the machine, leaving the hot plate visible, so you can spray it with two to three coats of a high-heat-resistant spray paint. This final step should help prevent future rust buildup.
Other ways to remove rust from coffee hot plates, and how to prevent it
While the sandpaper method may be the quickest way to remove rust, it's not the only way. Some people recommend sprinkling Bar Keeper's Friend onto the rusty plate and scrubbing with a sponge until the debris comes away. This cleaner is well-known for removing mineral and rust deposits on stainless steel surfaces, which hot plates are often made from. Others say that all it takes is baking soda, water, and an old toothbrush to lift away old coffee grounds and layers of rust. It's just another genius way to clean your kitchen with baking soda. An overnight bath in Coca-Cola or a rinse with boiling-hot water and lemons are potential removal methods, too.
Since this part of the coffee maker is probably already one of those places you might not think to clean in your kitchen, it's important to make it part of your regular kitchen maintenance routine to prevent rust from building up. After each use, simply wipe down the hot plate with a paper towel and water to soak up any leftover coffee residue, but make sure the area is fully dry when your done. It's also helpful to give the hot plate a monthly vinegar bath, which can descale the surface and eliminate rust stains before they set in. For more ideas, check out these 16 other vinegar hacks for a cleaner kitchen.