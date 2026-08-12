The Limited-Edition August 2026 Starbucks Drink Baristas Say You Should Skip
Back in 2017, Starbucks offered a little slice of magic in the form of the Unicorn Frappuccino. The limited offering didn't last more than five days during its initial run, but now, nearly a decade later, the beverage is set for a menu comeback this weekend only, beginning Friday, August 15. However, several alleged baristas claim that you shouldn't bother when the drink returns for its brief engagement.
The beverage combines mango cream and what the chain calls a "tangy blue drizzle" before topping it all off with whipped cream and a pink and blue topping to create an Instagram-ready rainbow-colored treat. But despite the hype, it doesn't have many fans among the chain's workers. "I say this as your friend, not your barista. It is not good," wrote one alleged Starbucks employee on Reddit. "I had it when it initially launched in 2017 and gave it another try during training. Still belongs in the trash."
Many other coffee slingers surfaced to declare they hate the taste of the stuff, comparing it to children's toothpaste and much more unpleasant substances. Still, other baristas hope that the drink does well since it could result in a shorter workday. "Honestly, I hope a giant van comes through with 40 people all ordering them so I can just run out and call it a day," another Redditor added.
Whatever happened to the Unicorn Frappuccino?
So, what happened to Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino? Why did it disappear so quickly? Well, the chain always intended it to be a limited-time offering, though it quickly became a major internet sensation. The drink spawned 150,000 posts on Instagram alone and left major impressions on other social media outlets like Twitter, Snapchat, and Facebook. Though it has been considered one of the worst Starbucks Frappuccinos of all time by some, others loved it enough to go back for more.
Naturally, that caused strain and discontentment among Starbucks' workforce during its initial release as well. "I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life. My hands are completely sticky. I have unicorn crap all in my hair, on my nose," ranted one Starbucks barista in a now-deleted X post (via Facebook). "I have never been so stressed out in my entire life." This is far from the only complaint.
If the notion of a Unicorn Frappuccino sounds just as appalling to you, consider one of the best new Starbucks items released in 2026 instead, such as the Tropical Butterfly Lemonade Refresher. Of course, if you missed it the first time and think the limited time beverage may be worth all of that fuss, you can judge for yourself when the Unicorn Frappuccino briefly returns to Starbucks' menu on August 15.