The Limited-Edition August 2026 Starbucks Drink Baristas Say You Should Skip

Back in 2017, Starbucks offered a little slice of magic in the form of the Unicorn Frappuccino. The limited offering didn't last more than five days during its initial run, but now, nearly a decade later, the beverage is set for a menu comeback this weekend only, beginning Friday, August 15. However, several alleged baristas claim that you shouldn't bother when the drink returns for its brief engagement.

The beverage combines mango cream and what the chain calls a "tangy blue drizzle" before topping it all off with whipped cream and a pink and blue topping to create an Instagram-ready rainbow-colored treat. But despite the hype, it doesn't have many fans among the chain's workers. "I say this as your friend, not your barista. It is not good," wrote one alleged Starbucks employee on Reddit. "I had it when it initially launched in 2017 and gave it another try during training. Still belongs in the trash."

Many other coffee slingers surfaced to declare they hate the taste of the stuff, comparing it to children's toothpaste and much more unpleasant substances. Still, other baristas hope that the drink does well since it could result in a shorter workday. "Honestly, I hope a giant van comes through with 40 people all ordering them so I can just run out and call it a day," another Redditor added.