Forget Coffee Grounds And Banana Peels: A Better Way To Fertilize Soil Before Fall And Winter

Store-bought fertilizers make life very easy. You don't need to mix anything; you can usually trust it'll work, and there are typically instructions right on the packet. But some kitchen scraps work just as well. While coffee grounds and banana peels are common choices, there's another natural fertilizer hiding in your kitchen cabinet that'll make your plants thrive: apple cores.

Apples transfer a lot of moisture into the soil and improve its structure. They also contain natural sugars that benefit microbes and worms, which feed off the fruit and, in turn, create nutrients that encourage your plants to grow. So, keep those apple cores handy, and don't throw out the peels.

Furthermore, apples contain essential nutrients, including potassium and calcium, which are great for enriching compost mixture. These benefits come in handy any time of year, but they especially help ahead of the autumn and winter seasons.