Stop Throwing Out Apple Peels, They're Better Reused In Your Garden

Whether you prefer them fresh or baked, sliced or chopped, as a snack or on a salad, apples are an excellent staple to have in the kitchen. They can serve a surprising purpose in the garden, too. As it turns out, apple peels, in particular, can benefit your plants in a few surprising ways.

If you've ever incorporated apples into a recipe and found yourself with a heap of peels leftover at the end, you know the struggle. While eating the peel on a slice is fine, it's pretty rare that anyone's interested in eating apple peels on their own. Sure, you can turn them into other food items, such as apple vinegar, and that's certainly a worthy endeavor — but it's also not quick.

Instead, for a low-lift alternative that's at least better than contributing to your household food waste, consider sending your apple peels to the garden. As it turns out, these nutrient-packed apple peels can serve a helpful purpose for your plants.