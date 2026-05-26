Stop Throwing Out Apple Peels, They're Better Reused In Your Garden
Whether you prefer them fresh or baked, sliced or chopped, as a snack or on a salad, apples are an excellent staple to have in the kitchen. They can serve a surprising purpose in the garden, too. As it turns out, apple peels, in particular, can benefit your plants in a few surprising ways.
If you've ever incorporated apples into a recipe and found yourself with a heap of peels leftover at the end, you know the struggle. While eating the peel on a slice is fine, it's pretty rare that anyone's interested in eating apple peels on their own. Sure, you can turn them into other food items, such as apple vinegar, and that's certainly a worthy endeavor — but it's also not quick.
Instead, for a low-lift alternative that's at least better than contributing to your household food waste, consider sending your apple peels to the garden. As it turns out, these nutrient-packed apple peels can serve a helpful purpose for your plants.
How to use apple peels in the garden
One of the easiest things you can do with your remaining apple peels is to toss them into your compost heap. This is because apples are considered a "green" item for your compost, meaning they add moisture and work well with "browns," which are materials that add necessary carbon.
Much like using lemon peels in your garden, apple peels can also serve as an excellent fertilizer supplement. Though they're not a complete fertilizer replacement, repurposing your apple peels is a great DIY way to boost your plants' vitamins. Simply pop the peels in a bowl, add water and vinegar, cover, and let the mixture sit for a few days. In the end, you'll have a nutrient-rich plant supplement that you can pour in the soil in your garden or in your houseplants, giving them a natural vitamin boost that encourages growth.
And it's not just the peels. When added to your compost, apple cores can be a helpful addition to support plant growth and keep your garden healthy, too. Simply bury these — along with your peels — in the dirt for another great way to add nutrients and vitamins to the soil.