It's Shockingly Easy To Turn Apple Peels Into Vinegar

Fall season is apple season, starting with candied apples around Halloween and later, the ciders, pies, and cobblers that adorn Thanksgiving and Christmas tables. Instead of discarding or composting the cores and peels after making this Dutch apple pie, for instance, you can turn them into vinegar.

Like wine, making apple vinegar is a waiting game that entails letting apple cores and peels ferment with a bit of sugar and water. However, it's a relatively quick process. You'll need one tablespoon of sugar, around one pound of scraps from six apples, and six cups of water. Simply blend the sugar into the water and pour it over the apple scraps in a glass bowl, stirring everything up before covering the bowl with a thin cloth. You'll want to stir the mixture a few times a day for the first five to seven days as agitation and aeration will help speed the fermentation process.

There are a few sensory clues to tell how your vinegar is progressing. As the bacteria in your apple scraps begins feeding off the sugar, the microbial activity will produce carbon dioxide. This stage of fermentation will create bubbles for the first week or so of the fermentation process, along with an alcoholic odor. You'll know your vinegar is ready to strain once the fizzing subsides. Strain the apples out of the vinegar with a colander, then squeeze the remaining scraps in cheesecloth before pouring all the liquid into a glass bottle.

