New England-Style Vs Southern Baked Beans: What's The Difference?
Baked beans are a hearty addition to any barbecue or cookout. Filled with fiber, protein, and robust flavor, there are many different ways to prepare this popular side dish. Baked bean varieties include New Orleans, Kansas City, Tex-Mex, New England, Southern, and more. Comparing the New England-style to Southern baked beans, it's easy to see the many similarities. The biggest difference between the two, however, is the general flavor profile of each. Whereas New England baked beans boast a slow-cooked, sweet brown sugar and molasses sauce, Southern baked beans have notes of smokiness provided by their barbecue sauce base.
Despite their obvious differences, these dishes do share some commonalities. For one, both New England and Southern baked beans typically use a base of navy beans. These are one of the most ideal beans to use in any homemade baked bean recipe because they can hold up to a lengthy cooking process while taking on the flavor of the sauces and seasonings used.
While New England baked bean recipes traditionally call for dried beans that have been soaked overnight, Southern baked bean recipes often streamline this process by starting with canned baked beans. Albeit a quicker cooking method, the beans are still enhanced with additional ingredients including cooked bacon, barbecue sauce, and bell peppers. There are also distinct differences between the other ingredients present in New England Baked beans versus Southern baked beans and how each side is usually served.
New England baked beans
New England baked beans have an overall sweet taste from the slow simmering process and molasses and brown sugar sauce; but these are not the only two options for sweet ingredients that contribute to the unique flavor. Baked beans specific to Vermont typically eschew molasses in favor of maple syrup. Both Worcestershire sauce and dry mustard are also staples of New England-style baked beans, giving the dish the deep and savory flavor notes without being overpowering.
Salt pork or slab bacon are also necessities of New England-style baked beans, which punch up the protein content. Historically, these beans were originally cooked in either brick ovens or outdoor holes dug into the ground. Modern iterations of New England baked beans are often prepared in a Dutch oven on the stovetop or in a slow cooker for a more hands-off approach.
This side dish is traditionally served with cooked hot dogs -– or "franks." Ever wondered what exactly canned brown bread is and how New Englanders eat it? It's with baked beans and franks. Some also turn their leftover baked beans into sandwiches using Anadama bread, another New England favorite. Whether served as franks and beans or tucked into a sandwich, this hearty meal is rich in history and flavor.
Southern baked beans
Smoky –- and sometimes spicy -– baked beans are among the Southern side dish recipes you need to try at least once. Southern baked beans are complex in flavor though simpler to make than their New England counterparts thanks to the use of canned beans as a base. Like New England baked beans, additional ingredients for this side dish also include Worcestershire sauce and mustard, but the two differ from there on.
Many Southern baked bean recipes start by frying bacon and using the drippings to cook the vegetables in. These include onions and green bell peppers for aromatic notes. Some recipes transform the dish into a meal in itself by adding cooked ground beef to the mix. Other recipes begin with canned pork and beans for extra smoky flavor.
One of the main differences between Southern and New England baked beans is how they are served. The Southern version is typically a complementary side dish to barbecue and cookout dishes such as pulled pork, ribs, or chicken. A meal like this is also usually accompanied by other sides like corn bread, coleslaw, and potato salad. Interestingly, this means that both styles of baked beans are often served alongside hot dogs, be they boiled or barbecued.