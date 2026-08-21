New England-Style Vs Southern Baked Beans: What's The Difference?

Baked beans are a hearty addition to any barbecue or cookout. Filled with fiber, protein, and robust flavor, there are many different ways to prepare this popular side dish. Baked bean varieties include New Orleans, Kansas City, Tex-Mex, New England, Southern, and more. Comparing the New England-style to Southern baked beans, it's easy to see the many similarities. The biggest difference between the two, however, is the general flavor profile of each. Whereas New England baked beans boast a slow-cooked, sweet brown sugar and molasses sauce, Southern baked beans have notes of smokiness provided by their barbecue sauce base.

Despite their obvious differences, these dishes do share some commonalities. For one, both New England and Southern baked beans typically use a base of navy beans. These are one of the most ideal beans to use in any homemade baked bean recipe because they can hold up to a lengthy cooking process while taking on the flavor of the sauces and seasonings used.

While New England baked bean recipes traditionally call for dried beans that have been soaked overnight, Southern baked bean recipes often streamline this process by starting with canned baked beans. Albeit a quicker cooking method, the beans are still enhanced with additional ingredients including cooked bacon, barbecue sauce, and bell peppers. There are also distinct differences between the other ingredients present in New England Baked beans versus Southern baked beans and how each side is usually served.