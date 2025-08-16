What Exactly Is Canned Brown Bread — And How New Englanders Eat It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is there anything they can't can? If you're from New England or watch "SpongeBob SquarePants," you know about canned bread. If not, you're likely in the dark on how and why they can bread, who actually eats this, and whether it tastes good. We're here to answer all your round brown bread questions.

Canned bread has a surprisingly long history. It's a New England delicacy not only because that's where the main company associated with canned bread is located, but also because of traditions stretching back centuries. It begins with the brown bread of the region, which came about because early settlers realized rye grew better than wheat in the area. These settlers more likely steamed their bread than baked it, too, because there was more access to open fires than ovens. When they wanted to sweeten their bread, they turned to molasses, which had come to New England via trade routes at the time. So steamed brown bread with molasses was a New England tradition for hundreds of years, and in the 20th century, it ended up in a preservation-friendly can.

This is thanks to B&M, founded in Portland, Maine, in 1867. You may know B&M today for its baked beans, another New England staple, but it has canned just about everything from meats to veggies. In 1928, the brand unveiled the locally beloved steamed brown bread in a can, both in plain and raisin-studded versions. Affordable and shelf-stable, these cans made this bread even more prevalent in New England homes.