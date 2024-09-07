Why Canned Bread Is The Perfect Vessel For Avocado Toast

There are some foods that are so odd, it seems like they shouldn't actually exist. Take canned bread for example. Someone (meaning B&M, the company at the forefront of canned bread's surprisingly long history) had the bright idea to steam a loaf of bread inside of a can. This keeps the bread moist and soft, so it's no wonder why some people go so far as to call it "cake."

The molasses inside of this brown bread adds a sweetness and softness that you don't get from your typical loaf. It's this unique flavor that makes it a compelling base for dishes like avocado toast. Plus, it's so dense that it can easily support your hefty avocado topping, along with any other ingredients you plan to add to it.

While the bread is perfectly safe to eat straight from the can, you'll want to give your canned bread a quick toast to give it a better mouthfeel. It's safe to slice and pop in a regular toaster, but using a toaster oven will reduce the chance of your bread crumbling and falling into the eaves of the toaster.