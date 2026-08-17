The Classic Creamy Dip That Defined 1960s Party Food

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In the 1960s, the world was changing, and right alongside the shift in arts and culture, there was also a shift in the kitchen. Starting in the '50s, food took a sharp turn toward industrialization, with consistent, mass-produced, individually packaged products stocking grocery store shelves around the country. There were no doubt plenty of ills that came with the shift toward homogenized diets of processed foods, but there were some benefits as well. Suddenly, now that access to food was so similar across different regions, there was a potential for a single recipe to quickly sweep across the nation. Such was the case with a decade-defining combination of two simple store-bought ingredients: California Dip.

For many, that name might not immediately ring a bell, but odds are the dip itself would. It was the toast of '60s party platters, but never really lost its hold on the American palate, still often arriving alongside a bowl of potato chips to this day. Another name that this 1960s cooking trend is known by is French onion dip, or simply onion dip — a simple combination of dry onion soup mix and sour cream that somehow transforms into a creamy, savory, and mildly addictive substance.

Lipton is the brand responsible for bringing this dip into the fold of the '60s zeitgeist, printing the recipe on the packaging of its onion soup mix, but the company never claimed credit for having invented the dish itself. Instead, the innovator who stumbled on this classic dip is now unknown, though it is known that they were in California, hence the name.