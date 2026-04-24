These 9 Cooking Trends Ruled The 1960s

Just like clothing, food goes through trends that are usually shaped by the social and economic climate of the time. For example, in the 1930s, just as the Great Depression set in, the hems got longer, and people got creative on a budget, whipping up dishes like mock apple pie and Hoover stew in their home kitchens. Then, in the 1950s, as the U.S. bounced back from the war, adding extra sugar to everything was popular. By the time the Swinging Sixties arrived, people were ready to experiment with new and exciting cuisines. Here, we bring you dominant cooking trends that ruled the 1960s.

We won't give too many spoilers before we start, but at the beginning of this decade a certain Julia Child was relatively unknown, and by the end of it, she had reached worldwide fame, all thanks to one particular cuisine. As les Français say: Bon appétit, mes amis.