Swap Root Beer And Ice Cream For This Classy Red Wine Upgrade Instead
A root beer float is a nostalgic summer treat that the whole family can enjoy. But, for the adult crowd, red wine is a classy boozy swap you need to try for your next summertime dessert. While you might not think wine would mix well with ice cream, you'd be sorely mistaken. Many red wines are high in tannins, and the sweet, creamy nature of ice cream helps balance their bitterness and natural acidity. The aromatic vanilla flavor will also help bring out the fruity berry notes most red wines offer. Conversely, the complexity of red wine with its fruity and savory tasting notes complement an overly sweet ice cream, making for a sophisticated adult dessert.
A red wine float is as easy to make as it is to savor. Simply pour 3 ounces of red wine over 3 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream in a wine glass. The best types of red wine for a float are on the fruitier, sweeter side of the spectrum like pinot noir, merlot, and shiraz as opposed to dry, high-tannin wines like cabernets and malbecs. We've made a list of other sweet red wines that would work well with vanilla ice cream, including port, lambrusco, and marsala. If you're worried about wasting an expensive bottle of wine by combining it with ice cream, Trader Joe's Coastal Merlot and Motif Pinot Noir ranked among our favorite value red wines.
Tips for making the best red wine floats
Red wine and vanilla ice cream is a great boozy alternative to a root beer float. But, if you're missing that fizzy finish, you can always add an ounce or two of soda water. In fact, considering how popular both coke floats and Spanish Kalimotxo cocktails are, you could also add a splash of coke to your red wine float for a sweeter and more herbal profile. Since a float is a simple two-ingredient dessert, it would be a mistake to not choose the best possible ingredients. A high-quality ice cream with plenty of butterfat is essential for creating the silky, velvety texture that develops as it melts into the wine.
It'd also be a mistake not to experiment with different ice cream flavors. And just as you can change the ice cream flavors, you can also change the type of wine you add to your float. For example, swap vanilla ice cream for chocolate to complement a rich, sweet dessert wine like Tawny Port. If you want a brighter, fruitier float, pair strawberry ice cream with rosé. Those following a plant-based diet can opt for a fruit sorbet, such as berry or orange, with prosecco or another bubbly white wine. Pistachio ice cream also pairs beautifully with the buttery notes of Chardonnay. You can even transform a pitcher of sangria with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.