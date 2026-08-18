Swap Root Beer And Ice Cream For This Classy Red Wine Upgrade Instead

A root beer float is a nostalgic summer treat that the whole family can enjoy. But, for the adult crowd, red wine is a classy boozy swap you need to try for your next summertime dessert. While you might not think wine would mix well with ice cream, you'd be sorely mistaken. Many red wines are high in tannins, and the sweet, creamy nature of ice cream helps balance their bitterness and natural acidity. The aromatic vanilla flavor will also help bring out the fruity berry notes most red wines offer. Conversely, the complexity of red wine with its fruity and savory tasting notes complement an overly sweet ice cream, making for a sophisticated adult dessert.

A red wine float is as easy to make as it is to savor. Simply pour 3 ounces of red wine over 3 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream in a wine glass. The best types of red wine for a float are on the fruitier, sweeter side of the spectrum like pinot noir, merlot, and shiraz as opposed to dry, high-tannin wines like cabernets and malbecs. We've made a list of other sweet red wines that would work well with vanilla ice cream, including port, lambrusco, and marsala. If you're worried about wasting an expensive bottle of wine by combining it with ice cream, Trader Joe's Coastal Merlot and Motif Pinot Noir ranked among our favorite value red wines.