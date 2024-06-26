Top Your Glass Of Sangria With A Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream For Peak Deliciousness

Sangrias are refreshing and delicious but there are always ways to upgrade your next batch and elevate it to peak deliciousness. One easy way is to top your glass of sangria with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The result is a dreamy sangria float that your party guests will gush over and you'll want to make on repeat.

You might wonder how this works. After all, since the spontaneous invention of the ice cream float, floats usually combine fountain soda, like root beer, with ice cream. Sangria floats work well and taste great simply because when you add something creamy and sweet to almost any sweet drink, the drink gets better. Humans find fat-rich foods more palatable, and the sangria's texture thickens, making the drink more enjoyable. Additionally, processed sugars are known to be irresistible.

But does this work with all sangria flavors? Or just sangria made from red wine? We recommend making a sangria float first with vanilla ice cream and a red wine sangria. You can start with our refreshing red sangria recipe and go from there. Experiment with other sangria and ice cream flavors to see what combinations your palate prefers.