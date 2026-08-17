Want To Sample The World's Oldest Whiskies? Look To These Rival Brands

What's the oldest whisky you've ever tasted? Maybe there's a bottle of Lagavulin 16-year-old Scotch in your cabinet if you're lucky. Serious whisky enthusiasts might have even taken sips of Last Drop's 40- to 55-year-old whiskys. But for the oldest whisky on the market today, look to the Gordon & MacPhail 85-year-old expression. This tipple was made from spirit from Glenlivet Distillery and housed over decades in a Gordon & MacPhail American oak sherry cask.

Eighty-five years is a long time for anything to sit still, but the whisky has done exactly that since February 3rd, 1940. That was when Gordon & MacPhail owners, George Urquhart and his father John, first filled Cask 336 at The Glenlivet Distillery. It's here that the whisky stayed, completely undisturbed, until February 5th, 2025 when it was finally deemed ready. The juice was taken out and bottled at 43.7% ABV, housed within a custom decanter designed by American architect Jeanne Gang shaped like a bottle intertwined in crystal tree branches, and dubbed Artistry in Oak. Only 125 decanters exist, and to snag one of these, the price is unsurprisingly steep: £125,000.

The record previously belonged to The Macallan's Time:Space, an 84-year-old release from 2024 marking the distillery's 200th anniversary — fittingly, only 200 were made. These bottles, too, were housed in ornate wooden containers. Both the Time:Space and the Gordon & MacPhail 85-year-old were filled into their casks in 1940, which makes the two whiskies more siblings than rivals. What separates them is a single year — Time:Space was opened first.