Let's say you really love grilling, so you decide to open a burger joint, and you're flipping an average of 50 burgers per day all by yourself. At this rate, it would take you weeks of grease and hard work to reach one thousand burgers sold, and years to reach 100,000 burgers. What if you recruit a little help? Suddenly, flipping thousands of burgers doesn't sound like such an infeasible idea. We're not asking you to do any serious math here, or to consider the possibility of operating a fast food restaurant if that isn't in your cards, but that's exactly the scenario of Billy Ingram's White Castle burger chain, which reached its one billionth burger only 40 years after opening thanks to sharing the load between several locations.

The chain reached the landmark by 1961, carrying decades' worth of respect and legacy in the fast food industry. After introducing carry-out burgers in 1927, the chain had expanded to 125 locations across 16 cities by 1933 and only continued to grow. That one-billion achievement only motivated White Castle to keep moving forward, and just one year later, the company introduced its very first cheeseburger, one of the best White Castle items to order, according to customers.