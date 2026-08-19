The First Fast Food Chain To Sell One Billion Burgers Wasn't Burger King Or McDonald's
Let's say you really love grilling, so you decide to open a burger joint, and you're flipping an average of 50 burgers per day all by yourself. At this rate, it would take you weeks of grease and hard work to reach one thousand burgers sold, and years to reach 100,000 burgers. What if you recruit a little help? Suddenly, flipping thousands of burgers doesn't sound like such an infeasible idea. We're not asking you to do any serious math here, or to consider the possibility of operating a fast food restaurant if that isn't in your cards, but that's exactly the scenario of Billy Ingram's White Castle burger chain, which reached its one billionth burger only 40 years after opening thanks to sharing the load between several locations.
The chain reached the landmark by 1961, carrying decades' worth of respect and legacy in the fast food industry. After introducing carry-out burgers in 1927, the chain had expanded to 125 locations across 16 cities by 1933 and only continued to grow. That one-billion achievement only motivated White Castle to keep moving forward, and just one year later, the company introduced its very first cheeseburger, one of the best White Castle items to order, according to customers.
White Castle beat competitors, but the race wasn't over
White Castle may have paved the way for fast food burgers and held the title of the first fast food restaurant to sell one billion burgers, but competition at the time was stiff, and the chain almost lost its crown. The biggest names in the business were, of course, McDonald's and Burger King, the latter of which opened in 1954, though other regional chains such as A&W, which opened in 1919, were also steady contenders. White Castle technically only had nineteen years of operation on McDonald's, which opened in 1940, giving it plenty of time to trail alongside White Castle and compete for the one billion milestone.
McDonald's reached one billion burgers sold in 1963, just two years after White Castle. Other competitors such as A&W and Burger King have never officially announced reaching the milestone, but Burger King's website claims the chain is the "second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world." White Castle's momentum didn't necessarily slow, but over the years, it fell behind McDonald's when it came to hitting bigger and bigger benchmarks. White Castle celebrated selling its 30 billionth slider in 2025, but longtime competitor McDonald's had already sold its 50 billionth burger by 1984, possibly due to differing growth and franchising strategies.