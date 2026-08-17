Don't Toss It Out: That Leftover Mustard In Your Fridge Makes An Incredible Marinade

There's no reason to throw out that jar of leftover mustard in the back of your fridge — and there's also no reason to simply slather it on a sandwich for tomorrow's lunch. Mustard has a slew of uses beyond your go-to options like sandwiches and flavorful salad dressings. One of them is to use a small amount of leftover mustard to add a powerful boost to your next marinade.

Marinades rely on acidic ingredients, like vinegar, lemon or lime juice, or even yogurt, to tenderize meats like steak. Mustard, however, is also acidic and can have the same effect on your chicken, steak, or whatever is on the dinner menu. The condiment also emulsifies the other ingredients in the same way it does in a vinaigrette and adds tanginess to the marinade.

Any type of mustard, including the yellow variety typically reserved for hot dogs, can work in a marinade. Whole grain mustard really packs a punch, which lends itself to rich cuts of meat. Dijon mustard gets its acidity from wine instead of vinegar but still works well to emulsify the marinade and give flavor to proteins like steak. Really, whatever type of mustard you have should work for a marinade, whether on meats or vegetables.