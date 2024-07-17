The 2-Ingredient Marinade That Will Elevate Your Skirt Steak
A favorite in fajitas and Philly cheesesteaks, skirt steak is generally cut into thin slices before it's plopped in a dish. But it's not just its slices that are long — overall, skirt steak is simply a narrower cut of meat. Combined with the fact that those strips are full of tough muscle fibers, it's easy for your meat to turn out chewy if you're not careful. That's why it's important to soak it in a juicy marinade, and luckily, there are a couple of tasty ingredients that beef can quickly absorb: sriracha and Dijon mustard.
Both ingredients are highly acidic, which means they make the perfect combination to break down those tough fibers and tenderize your meat. Plus, the mustard acts as a binder to help any other potential ingredients (like seasonings) stick to your steak. And both ingredients pack a flavor punch, so your skinny strips will be anything but bland. They each bring a tangy heat in their own way: Sriracha through vinegary, slightly sweet flavors from components like chili peppers and garlic, and Dijon mustard with a more bitter kick.
Don't skirt around tasty flavor additions
Because they're both packed full of so much flavor, these two ingredients are all you need for a tasty marinade. Combine about one-quarter cup of Dijon mustard with 2 tablespoons of sriracha, and then coat your steak in your sauce completely. You don't need to slice your meat beforehand since it's thin enough to soak up all those juices in one block. And while we want our protein to have enough time to tenderize and absorb spicy flavors, there is such a thing as over-marinating skirt steak, which can make it mushy and take the taste in the wrong direction. Aim for 30 minutes to a couple of hours, but avoid letting it sit overnight.
While sriracha and Dijon mustard can make for a tasty marinade alone, you can add a few other ingredients to upgrade it even more. An easy one is honey, which will create a spicy honey mustard sauce and balance out all that sharp heat with a little sweetness. Aim for equal amounts honey and mustard, although you can of course pull back if you want the more pungent elements to stand out. Turn this into a creamy marinade and incorporate some mayo, sour cream, or Greek yogurt as well. You can also squeeze some lime juice into your mixture for extra acidity, soy sauce for a dash of salty umami flavor, or herbs like oregano and thyme for contrasting earthiness.