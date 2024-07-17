The 2-Ingredient Marinade That Will Elevate Your Skirt Steak

Because they're both packed full of so much flavor, these two ingredients are all you need for a tasty marinade. Combine about one-quarter cup of Dijon mustard with 2 tablespoons of sriracha, and then coat your steak in your sauce completely. You don't need to slice your meat beforehand since it's thin enough to soak up all those juices in one block. And while we want our protein to have enough time to tenderize and absorb spicy flavors, there is such a thing as over-marinating skirt steak, which can make it mushy and take the taste in the wrong direction. Aim for 30 minutes to a couple of hours, but avoid letting it sit overnight.

While sriracha and Dijon mustard can make for a tasty marinade alone, you can add a few other ingredients to upgrade it even more. An easy one is honey, which will create a spicy honey mustard sauce and balance out all that sharp heat with a little sweetness. Aim for equal amounts honey and mustard, although you can of course pull back if you want the more pungent elements to stand out. Turn this into a creamy marinade and incorporate some mayo, sour cream, or Greek yogurt as well. You can also squeeze some lime juice into your mixture for extra acidity, soy sauce for a dash of salty umami flavor, or herbs like oregano and thyme for contrasting earthiness.