For The Most Flavorful White Rice, Add One Ingredient Right To The Pot (It's Heavenly)
Perfectly cooked plain white rice is a solid foundation for most meals, but the standard ingredient can be easily customized for a more flavorful side. Stirring garlic butter directly into a pot is an easy move that can quickly transform a predictable dish. The simple addition of creamy butter and the satisfying flavor of garlic turn plain rice into a flavorful dish that is tempting to eat all on its own.
Think of rice as a blank canvas that will soak up any fats and aromatics you cook it with. Garlic butter offers the best of both worlds, coating grains in rich flavor without any special know-how or culinary expertise. Depending on how prepared you are, you can stir spoonfuls of compound garlic butter into warm rice after it has cooked, or you can cook rice with the added ingredient stirred in from the start. Alternatively, toasting rice kernels in garlic butter before adding liquid can lend an extra layer of flavor. However you attempt the upgrade, this quick step is sure to elevate your next meal.
Comfort meals made simply
After you've experimented with preparing garlic butter, you can make your own adjustments to recipes. Cook the rice in bone, chicken, or veggie broth for even more flavor, or add caramelized onions to the dish to ramp up the comfort factor. Those wanting a zingier finish can add a half teaspoon of lemon zest or a spoonful or two of fresh lemon juice. Should you find yourself with leftover rice, you can fry the dish with garlic butter for a quick and delicious second life.
A sprinkle of fresh herbs can keep this dish in a refreshing lane. Chopped parsley, dried thyme, or oregano can keep spoonfuls herby and flavorful. A spoonful of chili crisp can bring a subtle dimension of heat to the dish, and a final sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds can insert a bit of textural crunch to each serving. Top with cheese for an added dose of comfort or tuck shredded chicken into the dish for extra protein. Serve garlic rice with your favorite mains and veggies or enjoy tucking into the dish for an easy afternoon snack.