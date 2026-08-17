For The Most Flavorful White Rice, Add One Ingredient Right To The Pot (It's Heavenly)

Perfectly cooked plain white rice is a solid foundation for most meals, but the standard ingredient can be easily customized for a more flavorful side. Stirring garlic butter directly into a pot is an easy move that can quickly transform a predictable dish. The simple addition of creamy butter and the satisfying flavor of garlic turn plain rice into a flavorful dish that is tempting to eat all on its own.

Think of rice as a blank canvas that will soak up any fats and aromatics you cook it with. Garlic butter offers the best of both worlds, coating grains in rich flavor without any special know-how or culinary expertise. Depending on how prepared you are, you can stir spoonfuls of compound garlic butter into warm rice after it has cooked, or you can cook rice with the added ingredient stirred in from the start. Alternatively, toasting rice kernels in garlic butter before adding liquid can lend an extra layer of flavor. However you attempt the upgrade, this quick step is sure to elevate your next meal.