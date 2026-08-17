This Infused Whiskey Brand Promises To Keep Bugs Away While You Sip — Here's How It Works
Finding a fly in your beautifully crafted cocktail can put a halt to outdoor sipping. Thanks to one company, a quick spray can reduce the chances of insects crashing the party. Tamworth Distilling, an award-winning experimental distillery in New Hampshire, has made a name for itself by reimagining spirits. With its Skeeter's Nootkatone Flavored Whiskey, the company has made a whiskey that can be spritzed directly onto drinks to keep pests at bay, and the appeal is no hoax.
Made with nootkatone, a natural compound found in the grapefruit peels and cedar trees, the bright, citrusy aroma is appealing to humans but repels annoying insects like mosquitoes. The compound is recognized by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a biopesticide, making it a real-deal bug deterrent and not some gimmicky marketing stunt. Skeeter's isn't designed to be poured into a glass or a cocktail shaker. Instead, the whiskey is sold in a spray bottle and is intended to be used as a quick bitters or cocktail mister.
Serving a bug-free cocktail hour
In New Hampshire, bug season can really wreck party plans, so keeping an eco-friendly bug deterrent on hand is a smart move. Tamworth's founder was inspired to work with the distillery's head distiller to find a solution that could double as a cocktail ingredient. The 120-proof whiskey creation offers notes of eucalyptus, citrus, coconut, and toasted marshmallow. Even before the spray hits a drink, Skeeter's offers a unique profile that can turn heads.
The spray can be used not only to top mixed drinks but can also be sprayed onto plain seltzers or glasses of iced tea served in the backyard. Two or three sprays are recommended by the brand so that the aroma can rest on top of a poured drink or the outer rim of a glass, instead of being stirred directly into a cocktail. This is what helps keep bugs far away from the bash. Because of the woodsy, citrus profile, the spray plays well with any cocktails that include citrus fruits or herbal notes. Getting rid of insects has never gone down this well.