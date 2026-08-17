This Infused Whiskey Brand Promises To Keep Bugs Away While You Sip — Here's How It Works

Finding a fly in your beautifully crafted cocktail can put a halt to outdoor sipping. Thanks to one company, a quick spray can reduce the chances of insects crashing the party. Tamworth Distilling, an award-winning experimental distillery in New Hampshire, has made a name for itself by reimagining spirits. With its Skeeter's Nootkatone Flavored Whiskey, the company has made a whiskey that can be spritzed directly onto drinks to keep pests at bay, and the appeal is no hoax.

Made with nootkatone, a natural compound found in the grapefruit peels and cedar trees, the bright, citrusy aroma is appealing to humans but repels annoying insects like mosquitoes. The compound is recognized by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a biopesticide, making it a real-deal bug deterrent and not some gimmicky marketing stunt. Skeeter's isn't designed to be poured into a glass or a cocktail shaker. Instead, the whiskey is sold in a spray bottle and is intended to be used as a quick bitters or cocktail mister.