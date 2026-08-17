Does Costco Self-Checkout Have An Unspoken Item Limit?

For some folks, the self-checkout system really does feel like a win. Those who prioritize efficiency are put in the driver's seat, allowing them to scan as quickly as they're able. And for those on the introverted side, it provides a shopping experience fully sans chit-chat. For others, though, self-checkout seems like a failed experiment that we need to move on from as a society.

For the stores, creating self-checkout lanes has variable and converse effects on the bottom line. The obvious benefit for the store is that a single employee is able to oversee a number of checkout lanes, as the labor of ringing up items is outsourced to the shopper. The trouble, however, is that customers make mistakes and often ring up products incorrectly. These errors are part of the reasoning behind the self-checkout limits at Costco stores, and why customers are not generally allowed to use the scanner gun, despite it being a faster and more convenient way to ring up the contents of their carts. Additionally, the receipt checkers at Costco know to look at self-checkout customers' carts with an especially careful eye, as these registers use a different type of receipt paper.

Times are beginning to change for self-checkout stands, though, with regulations being discussed, drafted, and enacted in states including California, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio, among others. New policies are set to limit the number of self-checkout stands a store can operate, to require stores to open at least one staffed checkout at all times, and even place 15-item total on self-checkout. At present, the Costco self-checkout item limit may be variable and unspoken, but before long it might be decided by the government.