8 Frequent Customer Complaints About Raising Cane's

Admittedly, Raising Cane's does not have the most interestingly flavored chicken. It is relatively basic, and while that certainly appeals to some customers (enough that the entire chicken chain revolves around the product), there is still a portion of patrons who are severely underwhelmed by the poultry. People consider it too bland and don't think it's anything special. It has a slight peppery touch, but that's about it.

"The seasoning is in the sauce," one fan said on Reddit. Others don't agree with this sentiment and think the food should taste seasoned and good on its own; one gave the example that if you cook your own chicken, it should be seasoned and flavorful before incorporating sauce. "Sauce should not be carrying the entire flavor profile, it should just enhance it," one person responded.

Other complaints said the chicken simply isn't good unless you drown it in sauce, or that it's the blandest chicken available at any fast-food chain. Some say they prefer a blander chicken, though, so it seems to depend on the person. However, in a head-to-head with Chick-fil-A, our writer noted that Raising Cane's chicken paled in comparison and clearly lacked seasoning.