Sauvignon Blanc Vs Pinot Blanc: What's The Actual Difference

For the casual wine drinker, seeing two similar names like Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Blanc may lead you to assume they are pretty similar to drink. Most people will parse that "blanc" means both these wines are white, but in the world of wine labels, any broad category like that contains endless multitudes that render any assumptions moot. And different production and growing conditions can mean that even within Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Blanc you can get quite a range of outcomes. So while you'll find these two wines have some distinct characteristics, remember that a lot can come down to the individual bottle.

Both Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Blanc come from two famous wine grape families. Sauvignon Blanc is the origin of the sauvignon wine family, coming from France, particularly the Loire Valley and Bordeaux. It's one of the parent grapes of Cabernet Sauvignon, which was produced by a natural crossbreeding of Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Franc. Pinot Blanc comes from the family that includes Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris, which first appeared in Burgundy, France. Pinot Blanc isn't a hybrid, but instead a white-skinned mutation of Pinot Noir.

Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Blanc have some overlap in where they are grown, particularly in France and Italy, but outside of that they come from quite different regions. As you might have guessed from the lack of Pinot Blanc on your local shop's shelves, it is much more popular in Europe, and rarely grown in "New World" wine regions like the U.S. or Chile. Within Europe, it's also grown in colder regions like Austria and Germany. Sauvignon Blanc is abundant outside of Europe, with New Zealand and California both producing popular styles.