Something Magical Happens When You Add French Onion Mix To Pot Roast

There's no overstating the magic of pot roasts. All those hours spent simmering, blanketed in luscious gravy, really do wonders for the meat. But when French onion mix goes into the pot, it gets even better. Often used as a shortcut to a quicker French onion soup, this dry soup mix consists of beef bouillon granules, celery seeds, and onion powder, plus a few seasonings, dried herbs, and spices. In your pot roast, it's the secret behind a savory-sweet depth that's melded right into the hearty base.

Deeper flavors, more complexity, an entrancing aroma — this unexpected condiment delivers everything you want in a pot roast and more. Woven into the roast's slow-cooked warmth is a peppery, onion-forward scent — its unmistakable caramelized edge enriching the dish even further. Just wait until you dig into the juicy meat and earthy veggies. The way the French onion soup mix refines their natural flavors is enough to make every forkful heaven-sent.

One packet of French onion mix is all you need for a pot roast made with a 3-pound cut of beef. Mix it with a bit of water and use that mixture to deglaze the pan, or simply sprinkle the dry soup mix over the meat. Just keep in mind that, depending on the brand or recipe, the dry soup mix might come with a high sodium content. Taste as you assemble the roast and adjust the remaining flavorings to balance out the dish.