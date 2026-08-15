This Pioneer Woman Walmart Find Looks Like Le Creuset But It's Literally 10X Cheaper
Cozy fall cooking just got a whole lot more affordable. If you're ever lusted after Le Creuset's Signature Pumpkin Braiser, which currently retails for $375, we have great news: The Pioneer Woman's 10-Inch Orange Stoneware Pumpkin Pie Dish with Lid is currently only $22.97 at Walmart. Yes, that's more than 90% less than the revered French brand's price, and the resemblance is uncanny. Both pieces have gone all-out on the pumpkin-inspired shape, autumnal orange coloring, and gold decorative stem-style knob.
Of course, it's not just the premium brand name that drives up the price of Le Creuset — there are indeed major differences in each brand's version. The Pioneer Woman piece is a stoneware pie dish designed primarily for baking and serving, while Le Creuset's braiser is crafted from enameled cast iron that is designed for a variety of cooking methods. The braiser is unquestionably more versatile, as it should be for that price. Its wide base is great for searing ingredients, while the domed lid helps circulate steam and retain moisture. Cast iron also provides excellent heat distribution and retention.
Now, the Pioneer Woman, aka Ree Drummond, isn't trying to compete on those terms, which is what makes this dupe such a good buy. Made from durable stoneware, its description specifically states it's ideal for baking pies and quiches. The lid, though adorable, is also quite practical and particularly convenient for transporting a freshly baked pumpkin pie to a dinner party.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Pioneer Woman's pumpkin pie dish is an affordable dupe
While Le Creuset's pumpkin-shaped braiser is likely more versatile, another attribute everyone can appreciate is that Pioneer Woman's pumpkin piece is dishwasher-safe. Le Creuset, on the other hand, is highly suggested to be hand-washed. It's not as sensitive as raw cast iron, but over time, dishwashing will dull that glossy enamel finish. So if you're looking for a true workhorse braiser (yes, it's different from a Dutch oven) and need one that can move from stovetop to oven and last for decades, Le Creuset's handcrafted items justifies its premium price.
However, there are plenty of Le Creuset quality alternatives out there, and this pie dish from Walmart is certainly one of them. If your primary goal is to bake pumpkin pies, showcase them beautifully, and bring a little seasonal flair to your next tablescape, spending hundreds of dollars isn't necessary. And arguably, Pioneer Woman's version has something going for it that Le Creuset does not: it's not so precious that you can't transport it to a dinner party.
That's the real appeal of this Walmart steal. No, you're not getting Le Creuset for the price of lunch these days. But you are getting a much less expensive stoneware pie dish that borrows some of the same visual appeal. For the occasional fall baking and entertaining, it's a pretty smart purchase. Considering that Drummond has taught us wise lessons like how to add breakfast sausage to lasagna or use a staple condiment to elevate grilled cheese, we know that she's someone we can trust in the kitchen.