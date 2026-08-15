This Pioneer Woman Walmart Find Looks Like Le Creuset But It's Literally 10X Cheaper

Cozy fall cooking just got a whole lot more affordable. If you're ever lusted after Le Creuset's Signature Pumpkin Braiser, which currently retails for $375, we have great news: The Pioneer Woman's 10-Inch Orange Stoneware Pumpkin Pie Dish with Lid is currently only $22.97 at Walmart. Yes, that's more than 90% less than the revered French brand's price, and the resemblance is uncanny. Both pieces have gone all-out on the pumpkin-inspired shape, autumnal orange coloring, and gold decorative stem-style knob.

Of course, it's not just the premium brand name that drives up the price of Le Creuset — there are indeed major differences in each brand's version. The Pioneer Woman piece is a stoneware pie dish designed primarily for baking and serving, while Le Creuset's braiser is crafted from enameled cast iron that is designed for a variety of cooking methods. The braiser is unquestionably more versatile, as it should be for that price. Its wide base is great for searing ingredients, while the domed lid helps circulate steam and retain moisture. Cast iron also provides excellent heat distribution and retention.

Now, the Pioneer Woman, aka Ree Drummond, isn't trying to compete on those terms, which is what makes this dupe such a good buy. Made from durable stoneware, its description specifically states it's ideal for baking pies and quiches. The lid, though adorable, is also quite practical and particularly convenient for transporting a freshly baked pumpkin pie to a dinner party.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.