What Does Jersey Mike's Do With Unsold Food?

You probably aren't surprised to hear that food waste is still a huge problem in the U.S., but how much of the unsold food at Jersey Mike's contributes to that? The American restaurant industry alone generates an average of 11 million tons of food waste each year (that's over 22 billion pounds). Of all unused food at restaurants, around 85% is wasted. As far as Jersey Mike's and its popular subs go, it appears some locations make an effort to use older food, but like the rest of the industry, a lot gets thrown away.

An important note here is that there is really no definitive answer to how Jersey Mike's treats unsold food, because like many fast-food chains, it is heavily franchised. This means how unsold food is treated may vary by location and is more up to the franchisee than the parent company. And most of those franchisees are not specifying what they do with unsold food.

Most of the info we have about Jersey Mike's unsold food comes from current and former employees on Reddit, and their own experiences show policies are not universal. On a thread talking about bread, one commenter says, "Dozens of loaves of bread go right in the dumpster along with everything that could be recyclable." Yet a different employee notes of their store, "Any bread at our store left at the end of the day becomes hot bread for the next day until 2pm. Whatever few loaves we have are almost always gone by [the] time 2pm rolls around."