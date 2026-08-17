Skip The Burger King Line — These Aldi Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Are Under $2 Each

Grabbing breakfast from your favorite fast food spot can help start your morning off right. Of course, doing so daily can get pretty expensive. Rather than overpaying for Burger King's famed Croissan'wich, you can find a reasonably close Aldi dupe for a fraction of the price. By skipping the drive-thru and going straight to Aldi's freezer, you'll find a box of frozen breakfast sandwiches to warm up and enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Whereas a Burger King breakfast Croissan'wich offers several different filling choices, including turkey ham, turkey bacon, chicken sausage, mushroom Swiss, and fish — egg optional on many selections — the frozen breakfast sandwich from Aldi is solely of the sausage, egg, and cheese variety. Depending on your specific Burger King location, a single Croissan'wich can cost up to $8. In contrast, Aldi's product is around $6 for a box of four sandwiches, or approximately $1.50 each.

Although a number of Croissan'wich options ranked highly in Tasting Table's assessment of Burger King's breakfast items, the not-quite-a-dupe version from Aldi are better value. What's more, some Aldi shoppers rave about the quality of these frozen breakfast items.