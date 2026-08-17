Skip The Burger King Line — These Aldi Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Are Under $2 Each
Grabbing breakfast from your favorite fast food spot can help start your morning off right. Of course, doing so daily can get pretty expensive. Rather than overpaying for Burger King's famed Croissan'wich, you can find a reasonably close Aldi dupe for a fraction of the price. By skipping the drive-thru and going straight to Aldi's freezer, you'll find a box of frozen breakfast sandwiches to warm up and enjoy from the comfort of your own home.
Whereas a Burger King breakfast Croissan'wich offers several different filling choices, including turkey ham, turkey bacon, chicken sausage, mushroom Swiss, and fish — egg optional on many selections — the frozen breakfast sandwich from Aldi is solely of the sausage, egg, and cheese variety. Depending on your specific Burger King location, a single Croissan'wich can cost up to $8. In contrast, Aldi's product is around $6 for a box of four sandwiches, or approximately $1.50 each.
Although a number of Croissan'wich options ranked highly in Tasting Table's assessment of Burger King's breakfast items, the not-quite-a-dupe version from Aldi are better value. What's more, some Aldi shoppers rave about the quality of these frozen breakfast items.
Why fans favor Aldi's frozen breakfast croissant sandwiches
"I don't know what it is about them ... but I think they're better than every other direct competitor's equivalent breakfast croissant. As long as you follow the instructions and eat it right away," one Reddit user shares about Aldi's breakfast croissant.
Other Reddit users suggest the best ways to warm the sandwiches include using an air fryer or first thawing the frozen breakfast. One commenter notes, "I place a hashbrown [patty], croissant, and sausage patty in the fridge to thaw. Air fry the hashbrown, throw the sausage patty in halfway, and the croissant in for the last 4-6 minutes in between different parts of getting dressed/ready for work. I add a little bit of honey or jelly sometimes too."
This frozen croissant from Aldi isn't the first to rival an offering from a major fast-food chain. Its Breakfast Best Griddle Sandwiches are a much cheaper alternative than the McDonald's McGriddle. If you're planning to skip your usual fast-food run in favor of this frozen option from Aldi, you can also dress up your breakfast with Burger King-inspired sides. A bag of Season's Choice Potato Puffs, available frozen at Aldi, offer an alternative to Burger King's potato bites. This is another way Aldi's products could help save you money on breakfast without skimping on flavor.