Pyrex Collectors Are Always Looking For This Rare Mod Pattern

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For dedicated Pyrex collectors, the hunt for rare, vintage items is like hunting for a white whale. Aside from their value as collector's items, these vintage dishes can evoke warm, nostalgic feelings of simpler times and home-cooked meals — not to mention a fondness for their detailed design. For many vintage collectors, the Mod Kitchen pattern remains one of the brand's most coveted pieces — and most elusive.

Pyrex has released dozens of designs on its dishware through the decades, and many of those pieces are now considered vintage. But some designs, like the Mod Kitchen, are limited to a single piece. Released in the spring of 1958 as a promotional item, this 1.5-quart yellow oval casserole dish — known as "the New Pyrex Decorator Casserole" — sold for $3.95 (almost $50 in 2026 dollars) and came with a clear lid and a serving cradle. Despite its uninspiring name, the dish's black pattern featured food and kitchen items such as a spoon, a fork, a fish, carrots, and a watermelon.

Dedicated collectors have attached names to early offerings that weren't marketed with pattern names. New Pyrex Decorator Casserole later became known as Mod Kitchen because of its mod-inspired design characterized by bold, geometric shapes.