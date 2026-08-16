Pyrex Collectors Are Always Looking For This Rare Mod Pattern
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For dedicated Pyrex collectors, the hunt for rare, vintage items is like hunting for a white whale. Aside from their value as collector's items, these vintage dishes can evoke warm, nostalgic feelings of simpler times and home-cooked meals — not to mention a fondness for their detailed design. For many vintage collectors, the Mod Kitchen pattern remains one of the brand's most coveted pieces — and most elusive.
Pyrex has released dozens of designs on its dishware through the decades, and many of those pieces are now considered vintage. But some designs, like the Mod Kitchen, are limited to a single piece. Released in the spring of 1958 as a promotional item, this 1.5-quart yellow oval casserole dish — known as "the New Pyrex Decorator Casserole" — sold for $3.95 (almost $50 in 2026 dollars) and came with a clear lid and a serving cradle. Despite its uninspiring name, the dish's black pattern featured food and kitchen items such as a spoon, a fork, a fish, carrots, and a watermelon.
Dedicated collectors have attached names to early offerings that weren't marketed with pattern names. New Pyrex Decorator Casserole later became known as Mod Kitchen because of its mod-inspired design characterized by bold, geometric shapes.
A unique, one-of-kind find
Like many other one-piece-exclusive items such as the impressively valuable Bluebird design, the Mod Kitchen casserole dish remains a sought-after collector's item among Pyrex enthusiasts. A complete dish — the dish with the lid — goes for about $100 online, while the dish without the lid can be found for around $40 to $50. Vigilant thrift store shoppers or garage sale and swap meet frequenters may be able to find it for significantly less.
Despite its status as a rare item, the Mod Kitchen dish may still stand out to eagle-eyed treasure hunters. Other designs in Pyrex's lineup look too similar to other designs, and shoppers may think they've nabbed quite a score when they've instead found something common. The Mod Kitchen's yellow color makes it stand out from a mix of blue/white dishes, and the shapes have a distinct look that makes the piece more easily identifiable. Flipping a piece over and looking for "PYREX" printed in all capital letters is an easy identifier too.
Valuable and rare Pyrex pieces can be a thrilling find for those who love collecting them. The Mod Kitchen design may be limited to a single piece, but it remains a unique entry in the Pyrex catalog nearly 70 years after its release — one that stands out and remains high on the wish lists of many enthusiastic collectors.