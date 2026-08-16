The Iconic Frozen Pizza Brand You'll Only Find In American Freezers

"It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno" is the all-too-familiar tagline on the box of DiGiorno's frozen pizzas. But ironically, for most of the planet, DiGiorno can't deliver anything because it's only officially available in the U.S. It's not just harder to find, or coming soon to your nearest supermarket, Nestlé straight-up doesn't sell DiGiorno pizza anywhere other than American grocery freezers.

Canada was the sole exception at one point, but that eventually came to an end. In 2023, Nestlé Canada wound down its frozen food business, purportedly as part of a strategic shift toward confectionery, coffee, ice cream, water, and pet food. DiGiorno's Canadian equivalent went down with it, along with other Nestlé brands like Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine, and Life Cuisine. None of those frozen brands were even manufactured in Canada to begin with, so this wasn't a logistical or production issue. Nestlé just decided the Canadian freezer aisle wasn't worth the shelf space anymore.

For around two decades before that, Canadians could buy the same DiGiorno's pizza sold in the U.S., just under a different name: Delissio. The two names for one pizza go back further than either brand's Canadian run — before DiGiorno even launched frozen pizza in 1995.