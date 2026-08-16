The Iconic Frozen Pizza Brand You'll Only Find In American Freezers
"It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno" is the all-too-familiar tagline on the box of DiGiorno's frozen pizzas. But ironically, for most of the planet, DiGiorno can't deliver anything because it's only officially available in the U.S. It's not just harder to find, or coming soon to your nearest supermarket, Nestlé straight-up doesn't sell DiGiorno pizza anywhere other than American grocery freezers.
Canada was the sole exception at one point, but that eventually came to an end. In 2023, Nestlé Canada wound down its frozen food business, purportedly as part of a strategic shift toward confectionery, coffee, ice cream, water, and pet food. DiGiorno's Canadian equivalent went down with it, along with other Nestlé brands like Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine, and Life Cuisine. None of those frozen brands were even manufactured in Canada to begin with, so this wasn't a logistical or production issue. Nestlé just decided the Canadian freezer aisle wasn't worth the shelf space anymore.
For around two decades before that, Canadians could buy the same DiGiorno's pizza sold in the U.S., just under a different name: Delissio. The two names for one pizza go back further than either brand's Canadian run — before DiGiorno even launched frozen pizza in 1995.
The rise and fall of DiGiorno (aka Delissio) in Canada
The differing names might suggest a trademark fight. In actuality, it's far more mundane, and is about practicality. Kraft Foods, which owned DiGiorno at the time, already had the Delissio name on the books. It had been trademarked and used for the company's frozen pizza line in Canada since the 1980s. When DiGiorno crossed into Canada in 1999, Kraft just dusted it off and slapped it on the box. It stuck.
In 2010, Kraft sold the entirety of its frozen pizza business — including the Delissio and DiGiorno brands to Nestlé. A tidier company might have collapsed two names for one pizza into one brand. Nestlé didn't bother. It kept both running side by side, complete with matching slogans on either side of the border: "It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno" in the U.S., "It's not delivery, it's Delissio" in Canada.
That arrangement held for over a decade, until Nestlé stopped selling frozen pizza in Canada, and Delissio never made it back. That's how, with there being no official foreign outlet left, the U.S. found itself being the only place where DiGiorno's frozen pizzas are sold.