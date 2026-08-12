Quote Of The Day By Rick Martínez: 'I Have Come To Hate The Word Authentic As Well As Genuine, Cookable...'

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Rick Martínez was born to second-generation Mexican parents in 1975 in Austin, Texas. As he grew, he began crossing the border into Mexico with his mother, where he was immersed in vibrant markets teeming with colors, spices, dried chilies, and Mexican flavors. At his first job at a barbecue restaurant in Austin, Martínez learned to grill, smoke, and fry meat. He interviewed at the Culinary Institute of America, but his parents discouraged culinary school in favor of a traditional degree, which he received from the University of Texas in Austin. However, he would go on to graduate from the French Culinary Institute at the top of his class. Martínez spent 20 years in New York City, working in media, restaurants, and advertising, including as a senior food editor at Bon Appétit.

After leaving that job in 2019 over wage disputes, in an urge to discover himself and his heritage, Martínez went to the culinary destination of Mexico City, where he took off on a road trip through all 32 Mexican states. He travelled over 20,000 miles, eating and experiencing all the diversity that Mexican cuisine had to offer, which became the foundation for his first cookbook, "Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico."

"Mi Cocina" became both a New York Times and Los Angeles Times best-seller, and the book won Martínez a James Beard Award and an International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Award. Martínez decided to pack up his life and move to Mazatlán in Mexico permanently. Since then, he's remodeled a house in vibrant, joyous colors, where he writes and teaches, and has published a renowned second cookbook, "Salsa Daddy: A Cookbook: Dip Your Way into Mexican Cooking."