The Burger King Whopper Has A Major Problem — And Its Claim To Fame Just Might Be Behind It

When's the last time you had a Burger King Whopper? The W-word alone may conjure ideas of flame-grilled greatness — or perhaps an association with Wednesday, which just so happens to be the best day to visit Burger King. But according to some people, the Whopper isn't what it used to be, and the reason why might be a fundamental aspect of the Whopper brand itself.

Accusations of tough, dry, and flavorless Whopper patties have plagued the patrons of r/BurgerKing on Reddit for a while now. Some blame the dryness of the grilled burgers on overcooking, while others blame the quality of meat. Yet, the most enticing theory points a finger at the most famous aspect of the Whopper: its flame-grilled cooking method.

Flame-grilling is meant to impart a charred flavor on the patty, but cooking at high temperatures using direct dry heat can also dry out meat quickly. Thus, the most iconic aspect of the Whopper could ultimately be its downfall per fan speculation; it's even part of the reason why we at Tasting Table ranked it as one of the most overrated burgers in fast food.