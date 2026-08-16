Give Omelets A Salty Chinese-Style Upgrade With One Overlooked Ingredient

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Omelets are versatile blank slates to which you can add any number of ingredients. And while vegetables are among the most common omelet additions, you've probably never considered preserved vegetables; at least not over here in the Western hemisphere. In Chinese Hakka cuisine, preserved radish is a classic omelet ingredient.

Also known as Chinese turnip or choi poh, preserved radishes are daikon radishes that are salted and dried out in the sun. They have a very salty flavor from the preservation method, a deep umami from being aged, and a tangy, slightly sweet undertone. They're also very crunchy and snappy when eaten fresh. As an ingredient in an omelet, preserved radishes bring a strong salty and savory profile. Combining and cooking them with eggs softens their snappy crunch into more of a firm yet chewy bite, offering a nice textural contrast to fluffy eggs. You can find preserved radishes at Asian markets in both sweet and salty varieties, and some Sichuan brands package them with chilies and other spices. You can also buy preserved radishes pre-shredded — including from Amazon, which saves time. The salty preserved radishes are ideal for an omelet.

To incorporate preserved radishes into an omelet, first wash them thoroughly of their salty brine and dry them so that no water content will affect the texture of the eggs. Mince the radishes, stirring them in with the beaten eggs. Add the egg mixture to a hot pan with oil, cooking over medium low heat until fluffy.