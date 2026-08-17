Anthony Bourdain Had One Simple Rule For Choosing A Great Sauté Pan

If you've ever come across a quote about food that's sardonic and jarring yet undeniably true, chances are high it came from the late great celebrity chef and writer, Anthony Bourdain. His highly influential book, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," is heavily laden with ripe tidbits, including one memorable piece of advice for selecting a particular type of pan: "A proper sauté pan, for instance, should cause serious head injury if brought down hard against someone's skull. If you have any doubts about which will dent — the victim's head or your pan — then throw that pan right in the trash," reads the quote listed on Goodreads. While this was a characteristically evocative way to make his point, Bourdain wasn't wrong. Thick, heavyweight sauté pans get better results than thin, lightweight ones in most cases.

Thicker-bottomed sauté pans are often the preference of professional chefs and serious home cooks, largely due to their ability to absorb and distribute heat more evenly. More metal in the base of a pan means fewer hotspots, as the pan will conduct heat more evenly across its surface. That means the food cooks consistently rather than burning in some areas of the pan and cooking slower in others. There's also a difference between searing food (good), and scorching it (bad), and thin pans can quickly take on too much heat, resulting in burnt food.