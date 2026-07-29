Quote Of The Day By Anthony Bourdain: 'The New Celebrity Chef Culture Is A Remarkable And Admittedly Annoying...'

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There's no foodie that has quite the underground, dedicated cult following earned by the late, great chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain's culinary career had humble beginnings, with his first job in the food industry as a dishwasher before graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in upstate New York. Bourdain then worked in various Manhattan kitchens — like at the famed Rainbow Room — and eventually took the helm at French bistro Brasserie Les Halles as executive chef in 1998.

Bourdain's writing career began sputteringly, starting with crime-fiction novels that never saw much success. However, an article written for The New Yorker in 1999 entitled "Don't Eat Before Reading This" divulged restaurant secrets and showed the industry's underbelly, along with suggesting things to avoid ordering. The publication of the piece launched Bourdain's stardom, prompting him to write the highly revered "Kitchen Confidential" in 2000.

The book's success led to Bourdain's television career, starting with "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" — a humorous, cynical, and honest take on food and travel. Bourdain's success grew from there, with 12 seasons of his Emmy-winning CNN show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," another food-and-travel show highlighting lesser-visited parts of the world.

Bourdain was never one to shy away from recounting his struggles with mental health and addiction, part of what made his raw honesty so appealing to the public. Tragically, in June 2018, Bourdain died by suicide in a French hotel room. Many fans were devastated by the sudden loss of such a highly influential yet down-to-earth personality, especially one who seemed to grab life by the horns and live without regrets. Anthony Bourdain is remembered for his wit, intellect, sarcasm-veiled compassion, and never-ending curiosity.