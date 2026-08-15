One Of Costco's Best-Selling Bakery Items Is Getting A Viral Ice Cream Makeover From Customers
Costco's croissants are a staple of the warehouse's bakery. The fluffy pastries are baked in-house daily, are sold by the dozen, and freeze beautifully if you don't have plans to eat them all right away. They came in second in our ranking of grocery store croissants, so while they may not be true Parisian fare, we can confidently say these croissants are great. So imagine our surprise when we spotted a viral hack that takes them to another level. All you need to give your croissant a serious upgrade? An ice cream bar.
A plethora of TikTok users show just how easy the process is. To turn your croissant into an epic ice cream sandwich, start by removing an inch or two of the croissant. Some posts show people using scissors to cut off one end of the croissant, but why dirty a tool when you can just use your hands?
Once the end is removed, hollow out the center so the ice cream bar will fit inside. Insert the ice cream bar, then gently grasp the croissant so you can remove the stick. Time to eat!
So how does it taste?
Unsurprisingly, this hack is a huge hit. "I could have about a hundred of these," says one Instagram user.
Costco shoppers are heading to the freezer section for their ice cream bars, and many are grabbing the Haagen Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars or Costco's Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars, both of which feature roasted almonds in the chocolate coating. "From a texture standpoint you've got the crunchy chocolate shell and you've got the roasted nuts," describes a reviewer on TikTok. It's that layer of texture that makes this different from an Italian ice cream sandwich of gelato on brioche.
Reviewers who could wait until they got home to make their ice cream sandwiches instead of assembling them right in the food court also added a key kitchen appliance to the mix: an air fryer. Warming up the croissant increases the flaky texture and enhances the contrasts (warm and cold, soft and crunchy, and buttery and sweet) that put this treat over the top.
The sky is the limit when it comes to ice cream bar flavors. One reviewer grabbed the Haagen Dazs Dubai Style Chocolate Ice Cream Bars, which pair pistachio ice cream with chocolate and kataifi — perfect if you want to combine your viral food trends into one bite. These bars are exclusive to Costco, and aren't available at every location.
Magnum bars are also popular, whether it's the classic vanilla with chocolate or the indulgent Double Caramel. Our favorite Magnum bar? The Double Raspberry, which would be the perfect fruity twist on a totally indulgent dessert.