One Of Costco's Best-Selling Bakery Items Is Getting A Viral Ice Cream Makeover From Customers

Costco's croissants are a staple of the warehouse's bakery. The fluffy pastries are baked in-house daily, are sold by the dozen, and freeze beautifully if you don't have plans to eat them all right away. They came in second in our ranking of grocery store croissants, so while they may not be true Parisian fare, we can confidently say these croissants are great. So imagine our surprise when we spotted a viral hack that takes them to another level. All you need to give your croissant a serious upgrade? An ice cream bar.

A plethora of TikTok users show just how easy the process is. To turn your croissant into an epic ice cream sandwich, start by removing an inch or two of the croissant. Some posts show people using scissors to cut off one end of the croissant, but why dirty a tool when you can just use your hands?

Once the end is removed, hollow out the center so the ice cream bar will fit inside. Insert the ice cream bar, then gently grasp the croissant so you can remove the stick. Time to eat!