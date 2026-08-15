If Your Grandma Collected Cookie Jars, Take A Closer Look — Some Could Be Worth Hundreds

If you still have some of grandma's heirlooms up in the attic, blow the dust off any boxes labeled "Kitchen" and check for cookie jars. You might find a couple from Sears' Merry Mushroom collection, but do you see any colorfully glazed, lidded pieces shaped like animals, fruits, or faces? How about a covered wagon, an old-timey stove, or astronauts partaking in the Space Race? Check the bottom for a clear "McCoy" or "USA" stamp in the clay — if you find a rare design in good condition (and are willing to part with it), you may be in for a payday.

McCoy is a coveted name in the cookie jar market. These hand-decorated pieces date back to the early 20th century, and the Ohio-based manufacturer, originally known as the Nelson McCoy Sanitary Stoneware Company, produced them until about 1990. Identifying features include the aforementioned labels, smooth glazing in bright colors, crisp, intricate molding, and a weighty composition. A passionate fanbase has formed around this pottery line thanks to its production quality, collectability, and whimsically nostalgic designs. Collectors even congregate in Zanesville, Ohio, every summer to display and bid on noteworthy pieces.

Most McCoy cookie jars sold online are priced in the double digits (think $30 to $75), though rare mint-condition pieces can easily go for hundreds, if not more. According to antiques valuation platform WorthPoint, collectors paid between $699 and $1,200 for select jars in 2025. In May 2026, a rare 1974 "Freddie the Gleep" jar sold for $4,999. Back in 2018, a '40s-era Hillbilly Bear cookie jar set a record when it sold for $25,000.