Why Burger King Once Encouraged Customers To Order McDonald's

The rivalry between Burger King and McDonald's is well-established. The idea of the Burger Wars dates back to the 1970s, but things got more serious than just a friendly rivalry in 1981, when Burger King ran an ad featuring a young Sarah Michelle Gellar calling out McDonald's by name. Gellar was five years old at the time and the commercial seemed very cute. Except McDonald's sued both Burger King and Gellar herself. This rivalry was serious business. But some things are bigger than a business rivalry. In 2020, Burger King UK took to social media and told customers to go eat at McDonald's.

Burger King posted a message on its official X (formerly Twitter) account in November 2020. In big, bold letters, it read "ORDER FROM MCDONALD'S." Even though a lot of fast food advertising can be jokey or sarcastic, this was a sincere message of solidarity. November 2020 was a very rough time for the restaurant industry because of COVID restrictions. "We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment," the post said. Burger King was urging customers to order from their favorite restaurant, whatever it might be, to help support restaurant employees whose jobs were at risk.

The message didn't just mention McDonald's; it also name-dropped other competitors including Five Guys, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. Burger King also posted about independent restaurants on its Instagram account, saying that there were many dishes that deserved to be as famous as the iconic Whopper.